Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Sues Utility Company After Fatal Explosion in Lexington, Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed suit against Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. for violations of the Missouri Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act after the company’s failure to properly mark a gas line caused a deadly explosion in Lexington, Missouri.

“This was a preventable tragedy,” said Attorney General Bailey. “These companies must take their responsibilities seriously. The law is clear, the process is simple, and the consequences of failure are catastrophic. We’re holding Liberty Utilities accountable to ensure that every utility in Missouri does its due diligence to prevent future disasters.”

The lawsuit, filed in Lafayette County, alleges that Liberty Utilities falsely told an excavator that all its gas pipelines had been properly marked at a Lexington job site. Relying on that assurance, the contractor began excavation work and struck an unmarked gas main. Natural gas leaked into the community for hours before it ignited, leveling a home and injuring an entire family, resulting in the death of a minor.

Missouri’s Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act requires utility companies to respond to “locate” requests and mark the location of underground facilities within two working days. Liberty Utilities not only failed to do so but also falsely reported that the site was marked.

Attorney General Bailey brings this enforcement action pursuant to Section 319.045 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, which authorizes the Attorney General to seek injunctive relief and civil penalties against any person who violates the Act. Under Missouri law, Attorney General Bailey is duty-bound to enforce compliance with public safety statutes and take legal action against entities that endanger Missourians through negligence or misconduct.

“Tragedies like this are exactly why this law exists,” said Attorney General Bailey. “It’s imperative that companies follow the law—not just to avoid penalties, but to protect lives. When they fail to do so, my office will hold them accountable.”

The petition seeks the maximum penalty allowed by law, mandatory safety training, the appointment of a compliance monitor, and a permanent injunction barring further violations.

The case is filed in the Circuit Court of Lafayette County.

