California Water Service Group Details Progress to Reduce Environmental Footprint, Enhance Corporate Citizenship in 2024 Sustainability Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its 2024 Sustainability Report and Analyst Download published today, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) highlights recent and ongoing emissions reductions, water quality and infrastructure investments, employee development opportunities, corporate responsibility efforts, and more.

The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases progress made in Group’s four key focus areas, including:

Protecting the planet

Reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 23.5% over base year 2021.

Spending almost $3 million on emissions-reducing energy solutions, such as LED lighting retrofits, EV charger installations, and new HVAC controls.

Achieving a B- on both its second annual CDP Climate Questionnaire and first annual Water Questionnaire.



Serving customers

Conducting more than 615,000 water quality tests and achieving 100% compliance with primary and secondary federal and state water quality standards.

Donating more than $1.1 million to local community organizations, including over $175,000 through its annual Firefighter Grant Program.

Investing in wildfire-hardening projects, such as additional pipelines, pumps, and emergency generators, to better position the company during fires.



Engaging the workforce

Investing more than $815,000 in employee training and continuing education for an average of 16 hours of training per employee in 2024, 17% more training hours than last year.

Launching Group’s Career Pathways program, which outlines specific training, experience, and education recommended for advancement within the company.

Rolling out CEO town halls and quarterly leadership visits to all subsidiaries and California districts to share information and obtain feedback from employees.



Governing with integrity

Continuing to refine its supplier risk management program to maintain a strong, principled supply chain.

Discussing environmental, social, and governance-related matters throughout the year with the Board of Directors and at committee meetings.

Sourcing high-quality products and services through its Supplier Diversity Program.



“We believe our purpose is to enhance the quality of life for our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders, and we couldn’t fulfill this purpose without a strong focus on sustainability and corporate citizenship,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Chairman and CEO. “We hold ourselves accountable to continuing to progress in our key focus areas and transparently reporting our achievements and metrics each year.”

Group’s Sustainability Report is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Water Utilities & Services Industry Standards, the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. Key data and metrics are further detailed in the supplemental Analyst Download.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

