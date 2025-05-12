Submit Release
Statement on Recent Executive Actions Threatening the Availability of Legal Counsel and the Rule of Law

When any action, regardless of its source, discourages or penalizes attorneys for representing certain clients or causes, it raises serious concerns about the ability of the legal profession to fulfill its obligations. The independence of the legal profession is a cornerstone of our justice system.

