Director Xia Baolong meets with representatives of industrial and commercial sectors

MACAU, May 12 - On the fifth day of his inspection tour of Macao, the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, had a meeting with a panel of around 20 individuals from the local industrial and commercial sectors.

The meeting was held in the morning at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. It was chaired by the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai. In attendance were the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, and the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip.

During the meeting, the panel members shared their views and engaged in in-depth discussion on how to promote the development of Hong Kong and Macao while supporting the nation’s rejuvenation efforts.

Director Xia spoke highly of the contribution Macao’s industrial and commercial sectors have made to the nation’s development. He encouraged the sectors to continue to study the spirit of the important speeches given by President Xi Jinping during his visits to Macao; and uphold the fine tradition of patriotism and love for Macao. Director Xia urged them to gain a clear understanding of the current situation, maintain firm confidence, promote the developmental achievements of Hong Kong and Macao, and join hand to advance the nation's prosperity.

In the afternoon, Director Xia visited Macao University of Tourism, accompanied by the Chief Executive and the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam. The delegation was briefed about the institution’s approach, namely that theoretical knowledge and practical skills are given equal weighting. Director Xia engaged in cordial conversations with faculty members and students while on campus.

Director Xia arrived in Macao on Thursday (8 May) and will conclude his Macao inspection tour tomorrow (Tuesday).