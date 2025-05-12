Submit Release
Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 11, 2025 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 20, 2025. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com

Q1 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 13% (0.3% organic growth, 2% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $2,654 million compared to $2,353 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $115 million for Q1 2025 ($5.44 on a diluted per share basis), compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $105 million ($4.95 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2024.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $94 million (which includes acquired cash).   Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $39 million resulting in total consideration of $133 million.
  • On January 31, 2025, the Company purchased 8,300,029 shares in Asseco Poland S.A. (“Asseco”) representing approximately 9.99% of the issued shares in Asseco. The shares were acquired at a price of 85 PLN per share for total consideration of $174 million.   During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a gain of $157 million within other comprehensive income reduced by transaction costs of $2 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $827 million, an increase of 12%, or $90 million, compared to $737 million for the comparable period in 2024.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) were $510 million, an increase of 14%, or $64 million, compared to $446 million for the comparable period in 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $2,654 million, an increase of 13%, or $300 million, compared to $2,353 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 0.3% in the quarter, 2% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

The net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $115 million compared to $105 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of $5.44 in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $4.95 for the same period in 2024.   There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, CFO increased $90 million to $827 million compared to $737 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 12%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased $64 million to $510 million compared to $446 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 14%.

1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

    Three months ended March 31,    
    2025   2024    
  ($ in millions)  
           
Net cash flows from operating activities   827     737      
Adjusted for:          
Interest paid on lease obligations   (4 )   (3 )    
Interest paid on debt   (62 )   (41 )    
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap   -     -      
Debt transaction costs   (0 )   (11 )    
Payments of lease obligations   (31 )   (29 )    
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge   (94 )   (81 )    
Property and equipment purchased   (15 )   (10 )    
Interest and dividends received   11     6      
           
    631     568      
Less amount attributable to          
Non-controlling interests   (121 )   (122 )    
           
Free cash flow available to shareholders   510     446      
           
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          
           

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

 
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited      
    March 31, 2025     December 31, 2024     March 31, 2024  
         
Assets      
         
Current assets:      
  Cash $ 2,477     $ 1,980     $ 2,078  
  Accounts receivable   1,363       1,291       1,205  
  Unbilled revenue   406       369       361  
  Inventories   58       56       56  
  Other assets   637       596       575  
      4,942       4,293       4,276  
         
Non-current assets:      
  Property and equipment   222       223       142  
  Right of use assets   346       328       322  
  Deferred income taxes   237       219       157  
  Equity securities   353       13       14  
  Other assets   318       316       291  
  Intangible assets   7,477       7,465       6,746  
      8,954       8,565       7,671  
         
Total assets $ 13,896     $ 12,857     $ 11,946  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
         
Current liabilities:      
  Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 419     $ 303     $ 276  
  Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   365       319       348  
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,449       1,590       1,304  
  Dividends payable   21       21       21  
  Deferred revenue   2,511       1,967       2,272  
  Provisions   23       22       8  
  Acquisition holdback payables   216       219       172  
  Lease obligations   119       115       115  
  Income taxes payable   130       111       135  
      5,254       4,667       4,653  
         
Non-current liabilities:      
  Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   1,865       1,855       1,832  
  Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   1,687       1,689       1,470  
  Deferred income taxes   692       673       634  
  Acquisition holdback payables   145       133       105  
  Lease obligations   266       252       244  
  Other liabilities   346       300       257  
      5,001       4,903       4,542  
         
Total liabilities   10,255       9,569       9,195  
         
         
Shareholders' equity:      
  Capital stock   99       99       99  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (63 )     (224 )     (145 )
  Retained earnings   3,010       2,919       2,358  
  Non-controlling interests   595       493       439  
      3,641       3,288       2,752  
         
         
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,896     $ 12,857     $ 11,946  
         


 
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
       
Unaudited      
    Three months ended March 31,
      2025       2024  
         
         
Revenue      
License $ 96     $ 88  
Professional services   487       470  
Hardware and other   74       59  
Maintenance and other recurring   1,996       1,737  
      2,654       2,353  
         
Expenses      
Staff   1,412       1,293  
Hardware   40       35  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services   254       215  
Occupancy   17       14  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment   131       112  
Professional fees   47       38  
Other, net   53       50  
Depreciation   46       44  
Amortization of intangible assets   272       242  
      2,272       2,042  
         
         
Foreign exchange loss (gain)   32       (18 )
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge   94       81  
Finance and other expense (income)   (45 )     (9 )
Bargain purchase gain   -       (2 )
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   3       10  
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)   -       58  
Finance costs   71       67  
      154       186  
         
Income (loss) before income taxes   227       125  
         
Current income tax expense (recovery)   136       127  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (49 )     (75 )
Income tax expense (recovery)   87       52  
         
Net income (loss)   140       74  
         
Net income (loss) attributable to:      
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   115       105  
Non-controlling interests   24       (31 )
Net income (loss)   140       74  
         
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.      
  Basic and diluted $ 5.44     $ 4.95  
         
         


 
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
         
Unaudited        
  Three months ended March 31,
  2025   2024
         
Net income (loss) $ 140     $ 74  
         
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):        
         
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax   79       (48 )
         
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):        
         
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI   155       -  
         
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax   234       (48 )
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 374     $ 25  
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   161       (40 )
Non-controlling interests   74       (8 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 234     $ (48 )
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   276       65  
Non-controlling interests   98       (40 )
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 374     $ 25  
               


 
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
Unaudited            
Three months ended March 31, 2025            
    Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI
 		     
    Capital
stock
 		    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
 		  Retained
earnings
 		    Total
 		    Non-controlling
interests
 		    Total
equity
 		 
               
Balance at January 1, 2025 $ 99     $ (224 )   $ 2,919     $ 2,795     $ 493     $ 3,288  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss):            
               
Net income (loss)   -       -       115       115       24       140  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
               
Foreign currency translation differences from            
  foreign operations and other, net of tax and            
  changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI   -       161       -       161       74       234  
               
             
Total other comprehensive income (loss)   -       161       -       161       74       234  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss)   -       161       115       276       98       374  
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity            
               
Other movements in non-controlling interests   -       -       (4 )     (4 )     4       (0 )
               
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests   -       -       -       -       (0 )     (0 )
               
Dividends to shareholders of the Company   -       -       (21 )     (21 )     -       (21 )
               
Balance at March 31, 2025 $ 99     $ (63 )   $ 3,010     $ 3,046     $ 595     $ 3,641  
               


 
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
Unaudited            
Three months ended March 31, 2024            
               
    Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI
 		     
    Capital
stock
 		    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
 		  Retained
earnings
 		    Total
 		    Non-controlling interests
 		    Total
equity
 		 
               
Balance at January 1, 2024 $ 99     $ (99 )   $ 1,876     $ 1,877     $ 85     $ 1,961  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss):            
               
Net income (loss)   -       -       105       105       (31 )     74  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
               
Foreign currency translation differences from            
  foreign operations and other, net of tax   -       (40 )     -       (40 )     (8 )     (48 )
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss)   -       (40 )     -       (40 )     (8 )     (48 )
               
Total comprehensive income (loss)   -       (40 )     105       65       (40 )     25  
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity            
               
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations   -       -       -       -       (0 )     (0 )
               
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Special Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine   -       -       -       -       872       872  
               
Conversion of Lumine Preferred Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Preferred Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine   -       (6 )     400       394       (394 )     -  
               
Other movements in non-controlling interests   -       -       (1 )     (1 )     1       0  
               
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests   -       -       -       -       (85 )     (85 )
               
Dividends to shareholders of the Company     -       (21 )     (21 )     -       (21 )
               
Balance at March 31, 2024 $ 99     $ (145 )   $ 2,358     $ 2,313     $ 439     $ 2,752  
               


 
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
           
Unaudited      
      Three months ended March 31,
        2025       2024  
           
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:      
  Net income (loss) $ 140     $ 74  
  Adjustments for:      
    Depreciation   46       44  
    Amortization of intangible assets   272       242  
    IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge   94       81  
    Finance and other expense (income)   (45 )     (9 )
    Bargain purchase (gain)   -       (2 )
    Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   3       10  
    Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)   -       58  
    Finance costs   71       67  
    Income tax expense (recovery)   87       52  
    Foreign exchange loss (gain)   32       (18 )
    Depreciation of third party costs   5       -  
  Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities      
    exclusive of effects of business combinations   231       208  
  Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI   (2 )     -  
  Income taxes paid   (107 )     (68 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities   827       737  
           
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:      
  Interest paid on lease obligations   (4 )     (3 )
  Interest paid on debt   (62 )     (41 )
  Increase (decrease) in CSI facility   -       (578 )
  Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI   31       114  
  Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes   -       1,000  
  Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI   27       112  
  Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI   (30 )     (18 )
  Other financing activities   (1 )     (2 )
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests   (0 )     (85 )
  Debt transaction costs   (0 )     (11 )
  Payments of lease obligations, net of sublease receipts   (31 )     (29 )
  Distribution to the Joday Group   -       (64 )
  Principal repayments to the Joday Group pursuant to the Call Notice   -       (22 )
  Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company   (21 )     (21 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities   (91 )     351  
           
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:      
  Acquisition of businesses   (94 )     (223 )
  Cash obtained with acquired businesses   11       35  
  Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts   (16 )     (76 )
  Purchases of investments and other assets   (175 )     (0 )
  Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets   -       4  
  Decrease (increase) in restricted cash   7       (11 )
  Interest, dividends and other proceeds received   11       5  
  Property and equipment purchased   (15 )     (10 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities   (271 )     (277 )
           
Effect of foreign currency on      
  cash   33       (17 )
           
Increase (decrease) in cash   497       794  
           
Cash, beginning of period $ 1,980     $ 1,284  
           
Cash, end of period $ 2,477     $ 2,078  
           

