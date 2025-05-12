Science-2-U Founder Rereleases Book to Champion Immersive Education among Youth

Wego: The Wonderful Silkworm, rereleased by Science-2-U founder Jill Wilcox, introduces children to science in a joyful and memorable way.

Jill Wilcox, a longtime science educator and founder of Science-2-U, has re-released her engaging children’s book, Wego: The Wonderful Silkworm. Originally launched in 2006, the book is now making a refreshed debut to reach a new generation of early learners. This move reflects Wilcox’s desire to spark curiosity in biology and natural sciences through imaginative storytelling. Additionally, Wilcox plans to write a series of life science books, exploring various life cycles across different species.

The book allows readers to follow the friendly protagonist, Wego, as he guides them through a silkworm’s life cycle, from egg to caterpillar, then cocoon to moth. The story is told from Wego’s point of view, allowing one to see a silkworm’s biological transformation through its eyes.

This perspective-based storytelling captures children’s attention and helps them understand complex biological concepts better, as it feels personal, playful, and easy to grasp. Wego is filled with vivid illustrations and simple explanations, making it an ideal resource for parents, teachers, and caregivers to introduce science to their little ones in a fun and meaningful way.

Wego was initially written as a classroom tool, inspired by Wilcox’s silkworm class for young students. Testing it for years with her homeschool science groups, she saw how much children loved the story and how effectively it engaged them in scientific thinking. The author re-released the book due to her broader vision of cultivating a genuine excitement for science in children.

“Science isn’t just something you learn from a textbook. Science is everything. It’s our bodies, our food, our planet. Once kids see how it’s all connected to their daily lives, they stop thinking of it as schoolwork and start seeing it as a way to understand the world,” Wilcox says.

This philosophy has guided Wilcox’s work as an educator and entrepreneur in the homeschool space. She began her career by working in environmental toxicology across the public and private sectors. In 1998, she pivoted and leveraged a bachelor’s degree in Biology and years of experience in natural sciences to launch Science-2-U. Here, she serves as a high school-level instructor teaching science to homeschool students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Science-2-U is a hands-on, lab-based education service providing students with real-world scientific experiences. Wilcox and her team of educators rent dedicated classroom spaces where homeschoolers can attend in-person science sessions using authentic lab equipment such as microscopes, graduated cylinders, and Van de Graaff generators. These lessons align with state curriculum standards to ensure high school students receive coursework recognized by competitive universities.

In addition to core science education, Science-2-U offers specialized programs like an Urban and Wilderness Survival course for high school students. This innovative offering teaches teens practical, real-world skills such as navigation, shelter-building, and resource management. The program ends in a field trip where students test their survival knowledge in a natural setting.

“When you see a kid have that ‘aha’ moment, when they truly understand something and it clicks, it’s magic,” says Wilcox. “That excitement motivates us to keep doing what we do. I’ve seen children hating science at first and then falling in love with it after getting their hands dirty, doing real labs, and seeing how science actually works.”

Science-2-U also fills a critical gap for parents. Many homeschool families find science intimidating, especially at higher grade levels requiring specialized knowledge and lab materials. The program serves as a comprehensive solution to this problem.

Wilcox is currently exploring the possibility of expanding Science-2-U to bring her hands-on science education model to homeschool communities across the country. She’s open to conversations with educators and entrepreneurs interested in expanding the program to new regions. Whether through her book, curriculum, lesson plans, or teaching philosophy, Wilcox’s mission remains to bring immersive science learning to the forefront.

