Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for April 2025

PANAMA CITY, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for April 2025:

Copa Holdings (Consolidated) April

2025 April

2024 % Change ASM (mm) (1) 2,546.6 2,421.1 5.2% RPM (mm) (2) 2,209.7 2,095.5 5.5% Load Factor (3) 86.8 % 86.6 % 0.2p.p.

Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown. Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is utilized



For April 2025, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 5.2%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 5.5% compared to 2024. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.8%, 0.2 percentage points higher than in April 2024.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.copaair.com.

