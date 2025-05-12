GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (the “Corporation”) has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The complete financial results for GINSMS are available at www.sedarplus.com. Highlights include:

Revenue of $345,893 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 as compared of $710,305 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

Gross Profit of $105,982 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 as compared to gross profit of $301,118 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

Operating expenses and finance costs of $403,107 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 increased from $295,372 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

Net loss of $297,125 for three-month period ended March 31, 2025 as compared to a net profit of $1,914 for three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights Three-month

period ended

March 31,

2025

(Unaudited)

$ Three-month

period ended

March 31,

2024

(Unaudited)

$ Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2024

(Audited)

$ Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2023

(Audited)

$ Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service 73,365 148,960 715,934 986,715 Software Products & Services 272,528 561,345 1,790,173 2,201,790 345,893 710,305 2,506,107 3,188,505 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service 66,482 95,150 344,322 661,385 Software Products & Services 173,429 314,037 1,006,829 1,210,168 239,911 409,187 1,351,151 1,871,553 Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service 6,883 53,810 371,612 325,330 Software Products & Services 99,099 247,308 783,344 991,622 105,982 301,118 1,154,956 1,316,952 Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service 9.4% 36.1% 51.9% 33.0% Software Products & Services 36.4% 44.1% 43.8% 45.0% 30.6% 42.4% 46.1% 41.3% Adjusted EBITDA(1)$

Adjusted EBITDA margin (273,498)

(79.1)% 29,189

4.1% 188,661

7.5% (38,624)

(1.2)% Net (loss)/profit $

Net (loss)/profit margin (297,125)

(85.9)% 1,914

0.3 21,485

0.9% (129,656)

(4.1)% Net (loss)/earnings per share $



(0.158)







0.001







0.012







(0.069)



Basic and Diluted

(in Canadian cents)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses, and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS Accounting Standards and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.



About GINSMS

Certain information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, ”could”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. These statements are not historical facts, but reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management regarding future results and events. Particularly, these forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimate of future events based on technological advances relating to the Corporation’s services, current market conditions and past experiences of management in relation to how certain contracts will affect revenues. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to dependence on major customers, system failures, delays and other problems, increasing competition, security and privacy breaches, dependence on third-party software and equipment, adequacy of network reliance, network diversity and backup systems, loss of significant information, insurance coverage, capacity limits, rapid technology changes, market acceptance, decline in volume of attractions, retention of key members of the management team, success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets, credit risk, consolidation of existing customers, dependence on required licenses, economy and politics in countries where the Corporation operates, conflicts of interest and residency of directors and officers. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure the reader that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

