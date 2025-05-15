Aaron Lazar shares resilience in ALS Awareness Month episode of Alex Perry On Fire

Alex Perry invites Broadway star Aaron Lazar on the Alex Perry On Fire podcast to share his extraordinary journey of transforming an ALS diagnosis into a mission of hope and healing. Alex Perry said he wants the podcast to serve as a beacon, urging everyone to explore their true potential and purpose.

Broadway star says ‘ALS is the greatest opportunity I’ve ever had to teach myself things’

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of ALS Awareness Month , the Alex Perry On Fire podcast released a deeply moving and inspiring episode featuring acclaimed Broadway and television actor Aaron Lazar Diagnosed with ALS—amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease—Lazar delivers a powerful testimony on resilience, consciousness, and reclaiming identity amid life-altering adversity.In a conversation that transcends illness, Lazar speaks with authenticity and clarity about how ALS has become a transformational opportunity in his life.“ALS is the greatest opportunity I’ve ever had to teach myself things,” Lazar shared. “It’s made me a student of life, not a student of disease. My mission now is to teach people that you don’t have to go through something like this to change.”Lazar, whose debut album was recently nominated for a Grammy, emphasizes that health is far more than physical strength—it is emotional, mental, and spiritual resilience. “I used to think health was eating right and exercising. But it’s how you handle adversity. It’s how you treat yourself inside.”Host Alex Perry, no stranger to personal trials himself, was visibly moved by Lazar’s insights. “What I admire most is that you’re not asking for pity—you’re calling people into a new way of living,” Perry said. “If you can do the work under this level of discomfort, the rest of us have no excuse.”The Alex Perry On Fire podcast was born out of Perry’s own search for deeper meaning after years of career success. The show brings raw, honest conversations that ignite purpose and encourage transformation. “People are tired of surface conversations,” Perry says. “This podcast is about sharing real stories that fuel real change.”Lazar and Perry aligned in their belief that life’s greatest trials often become our most profound teachers. “Adversity doesn’t make you who you are,” Lazar said. “It reveals who you are.”In support of ALS research and breakthroughs, Perry and his team committed a $2,500 donation to Dr. Richard Bedlack’s ALS Reversals Program at Duke University, which studies cases of individuals who have partially or fully reversed ALS symptoms.ALS Awareness Month, observed each May, shines a light on this progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nearly 30,000 Americans. With no known cure, awareness and research funding are critical in the fight to understand and ultimately overcome ALS.To listen to this remarkable episode, find Alex Perry On Fire wherever podcasts are streamed.***Alex Perry On Fire is a weekly podcast hosted by Dallas’ top luxury real estate agent, Alex Perry. The mission is to help others find balance in life, a journey that he shares. Through deep conversations with a variety of guests, Perry hopes to show listeners that they aren’t alone—that everyone has something to celebrate and everyone has struggles.

Aaron Lazar: The Broadway Star Making His "Impossible Dream" Possible

