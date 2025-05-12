Shareholders who lost money on Open Lending Corporation Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a distinguished law firm with over 125 years of history, informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed Open Lending Corporation (Open Lending or the Company) (NASDAQ: LPRO) on behalf of a class consisting of all investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Open Lending securities between February 24, 2022 and March 31, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Deadline to sign up:

If you are an investor who bought or otherwise acquired Open Lending securities during the Class Period, you have until June 30, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

CASE SUMMARY

Allegations:

The filed lawsuit alleges Open Lending, and its executives, violated federal securities laws by:

Misrepresenting the capabilities of its risk-based pricing models. Issuing misleading statements about its profit share revenue. Failing to disclose devaluation of its 2021 and 2022 vintage loans. Misrepresenting the underperformance of its 2023 and 2024 vintage loans.

These alleged actions caused the company's positive statements to be misleading or baseless.

Timeline of Events:

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

