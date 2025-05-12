Stream Advisory Issued for an Unnamed Tributary West of Bear Creek and Bear Creek West of Peru

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary west of Bear Creek, and Bear Creek itself, approximately two miles west of Peru, Kansas located between Road 21 and Highway 166.

The stream advisory is a result of stormwater runoff from a sulfur stockpile entering the unnamed tributary and lowering pH levels significantly as well as liberating a variety of metals at high concentrations. KDHE is working with the landowner to mitigate the contamination and address the source problem.

The advisory has been issued because elevated contaminants may be present in the unnamed tributary west of Bear Creek, as well as Bear Creek. KDHE advises residents to stay away from these waterways at this time.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once contact with the streams has been deemed safe.

