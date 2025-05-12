RedTeam Launches Unified Login Across RedTeam Flex, Fieldlens, and TeamPlayer Platforms

New feature simplifies access, enhances security, and streamlines the user experience across RedTeam’s construction management suite.

Orlando, Florida, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam Software, a leading provider of construction management solutions, announced today the launch of Unified Login, a new feature that allows users to access all RedTeam applications with a single set of credentials. This enhancement simplifies access, strengthens security, and eliminates the need for workaround processes, delivering a more seamless experience for clients using RedTeam Flex, Fieldlens by RedTeam, and TeamPlayer for RedTeam Flex.

Unified Login provides users with a consistent and secure method for accessing RedTeam’s suite of solutions, reducing administrative burden and improving team efficiency. Built with advanced security protocols, the new login system protects user data while maintaining the flexibility and ease of use construction professionals need to manage projects from anywhere.

“Unified Login is more than a security upgrade — it’s a foundation for the future of construction management technology,” said Patrick Smith, Chief Technology Officer at RedTeam. “By simplifying access and strengthening protections, we’re setting the stage for even deeper integration, smarter workflows, and a more connected experience for our clients as they scale their businesses.”

The transition to Unified Login will be mandatory for all users, with a migration period spanning over a month to ensure a smooth and supported implementation. RedTeam will provide detailed instructions, training materials, and dedicated customer support to minimize disruption and help teams adapt quickly.

Key Benefits of Unified Login Include:

Single login credential across all RedTeam applications



Advanced security protections



Elimination of workaround email access



Simplified user management and administration



Unified Login reflects RedTeam’s ongoing commitment to delivering technology solutions that simplify construction project management, enhance collaboration, and drive operational efficiency for contractors of all sizes. For more information about Unified Login or RedTeam’s suite of solutions, contact us.

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software is a growing construction management software company built by contractors who understand construction. The cloud-based software solutions are designed to help contractors face the day-to-day challenges of commercial construction. The company’s suite of construction solutions features products ranging from jobsite management software to enterprise-level workflow, collaboration and construction management solutions. For more information, visit redteam.com.

