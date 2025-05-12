Camfil USA Champions Clean Air Quality Highlighting the Importance of Indoor Air Quality and Sustainable Filtration Solutions

Camfil highlights indoor air quality and sustainable filtration during EPA’s Air Quality Awareness Week, promoting clean air solutions and community engagement.

Riverdale, NJ, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In alignment with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Air Quality Awareness Week, Camfil USA underscores its commitment to enhancing indoor air quality (IAQ) through advanced air filtration technologies and community engagement initiatives. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, Camfil continues to address the growing concerns surrounding air pollution and its impact on public health.​

Air Quality Awareness Week serves as a pivotal moment to educate the public on the significance of air quality and the steps individuals and organizations can take to improve it. Camfil’s efforts resonate with this mission, focusing on the development and implementation of high-efficiency air filters that mitigate airborne contaminants in various settings, including schools, healthcare facilities, and commercial buildings.​

“Our goal is to provide solutions that not only meet but exceed air quality standards,” said Kevin Wood, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Camfil USA. “Using our expertise and innovative technologies, we aim to create healthier environments for communities across the nation.”​

Educational Initiatives and Community Engagement

Camfil’s commitment extends beyond product development. Through its “Take a Breath” campaign, the company actively promotes awareness about the importance of clean air and offers resources to help individuals understand and combat air pollution. Additionally, Camfil’s annual “CamfilCairing Week” encourages employees to participate in community outreach programs, emphasizing the collective responsibility in addressing air quality challenges.​

Sustainable Solutions for a Healthier Future

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Camfil focuses on responsible consumption and production by designing energy-efficient air filtration systems that reduce environmental impact. These efforts contribute to the creation of sustainable cities and communities, in pursuit of the goal of clean air for all.​

Join the Movement

Camfil invites organizations and individuals to join in the pursuit of cleaner air by exploring its range of air filtration solutions and educational resources. Together, we can make significant strides in improving air quality and safeguarding public health.​

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions



Camfil USA Air Filters

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment – so we can all breathe easier. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at https://www.camfil.com/en-us

##

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page



Request More Info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.