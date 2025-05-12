Main Street Financial Services Corp. Annual Meeting Voting Results

WOOSTER, Ohio, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 8, 2025, Main Street Financial Services Corp. (OTCQX: MSWV) (the “Company”) held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The inspector of elections delivered its final report of voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote.

Proposal 1: To elect three (3) directors to serve until the 2028 annual meeting of stockholders.

The three nominees who received a majority of “FOR” votes are elected as directors. The final report of the inspector of elections tabulation of voting results is set forth below:

Board of Directors Nominees:

Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes David L. Lehman 4,202,702 213,723 1,436,249 Debra A. Marthey 4,235,821 180,604 1,436,249 Lance J. Ciroli 4,234,034 182,322 1,436,249

Proposal 2: Vote on the Approval of the 2025 Equity Incentive Plan

According to the final report of the inspector of election tabulation voting results, stockholders approved the proposed 2025 Equity Incentive Plan. The final report of the inspector of elections tabulation of voting results is set forth below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 3,927,358 418,074 70,993 1,436,249

Proposal 3: To ratify the appointment of Forvis Mazars, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2025.

According to the final report of the inspector of election tabulation of voting results, stockholders ratified the appointment of Forvis Mazars, LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2025, by the votes indicated below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,657,798 134,842 60,034 -

Executive Chair Mark R. Witmer commented on the results, “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support and confidence of our shareholders. This past year marked a pivotal moment in our company’s history, with the successful completion of our merger and encouraging financial results. The approval of all the proposals at this year’s annual meeting reflects our shared vision for long-term growth and stability. We remain committed to delivering value, driving growth, and strengthening the communities we serve as we move forward together.”

Forward-Looking-Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that reflect management’s current assumptions and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company’s control. The forward-looking statements in this letter speak only as to the date of this release. Main Street Financial Services Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations upon which such statements are based.

Contact Information:

Matthew Hartzler

SVP, Chief Financial Officer

(330) 264-5767

