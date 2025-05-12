American Shared Hospital Services Announces First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Call Scheduled for May 15th at 12:00 PM ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of stereotactic radiosurgery equipment and advanced radiation therapy cancer treatment services through its leasing and direct patient care services segments, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 15th at 12:00 pm ET.

The first quarter 2025 financial results press release will be issued before the market opens on May 15th.

Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, domestic callers may dial 1-844-413-3972 and international callers may dial 1-412-317-5776 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the American Shared Hospital Services call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com or directly:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=09GR2RRD

A replay of the call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, access code 3776647, through May 22, 2025. The call will also be available for replay on the Company’s website at www.ashs.com.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) is a leading provider of turnkey solutions to cancer treatment centers, health systems, and cancer networks in North and South America. The company works closely with its partners to develop and grow their cancer service lines and provide integrated cancer care to patients in a convenient local setting close to home. For centers under health system partnerships, the Company and its health system partners share in the capital investment cost and profitability of the operations based on their respective ownership interests. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services including statements regarding the expected continued growth of the Company and the expansion of the Company’s Gamma Knife, proton therapy and advanced radiation therapy cancer treatment services businesses, which involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks of economic and market conditions, the risks of variability of financial results between quarters, the risks of the Gamma Knife, proton therapy and advanced radiation therapy cancer treatment services businesses, the risks of changes to CMS reimbursement rates or reimbursement methodology, the risks of the timing, financing, and operations of the Company’s Gamma Knife, proton therapy, and advanced radiation therapy cancer treatment services businesses, the risk of expanding within or into new markets, the risk that the integration or continued operation of acquired businesses could adversely affect financial results and the risk that current and future acquisitions may negatively affect the Company’s financial position. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services is included in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Contacts:

American Shared Hospital Services

Ray Stachowiak, Executive Chairman and CEO

rstachowiak@ashs.com

Investor Relations

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

