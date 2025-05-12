Attorney General Ford Announces Training on Nevada’s “Red Flag” Law for High-Risk Protection Orders

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced upcoming training sessions on high-risk protection orders (HRPOs.) These sessions are designed for law enforcement; judicial and court staff and members of the public to better understand Nevada's Orders for Protection Against High-Risk Behavior law.

In 2019, the Nevada Legislature passed Assembly Bill 291, known as the "1 October bill," to prevent gun violence by temporarily removing firearms from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others. Sponsored by Route 91 shooting survivor Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, the law was proposed in response to the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, the deadliest in modern U.S. history. The law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, allowing family members, household members and law enforcement to petition the court for the temporary removal of firearms from individuals in crisis.

"High-risk protection orders provide hope for preventing tragedies before they happen," said AG Ford. "With proper training, law enforcement, court personnel and community members will be able to effectively and appropriately utilize these orders, while upholding both public safety and the protection of individual rights.”

The Orders for Protection Against High-Risk Behavior law includes significant legal safeguards to protect individual rights and ensure that any firearm removal is conducted lawfully and with due process. Twenty-two states across the United States have implemented similar laws, which have been demonstrated to save lives when someone is in crisis or presents an imminent threat.

Types of High-Risk Protection Orders

Ex parte order: Lasts up to seven days or until a court hearing.

Extended order: Lasts up to one year (can be ended early or renewed).

Threatening or using violence against oneself or others;

Making immediate threats of harm;

Committing violent acts;

Repeated threats or violent behavior;

Posing a serious danger to public safety;

Acting dangerously while armed;

Abusing drugs or alcohol while behaving recklessly; and

Recently obtaining firearms before acting dangerously.

The HRPO training sessions are being offered both in Las Vegas and in Reno. An online training will be announced at a later date.

Las Vegas Training

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Location: Roseman University Summerlin Campus, Auditorium One Breakthrough Way Las Vegas, Nevada 89135

Reno Training

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Location: Truckee Meadows Community College, Auditorium 7000 Dandini Blvd. Reno, Nevada 89512

