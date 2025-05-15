New EZDoff™ Glove Technology Addresses Pharmaceutical Hygiene Requirements

EZDoff Exam Glove with textured doffing aid The new EZDoff exam glove by CSC Clinical Supply Company

Innovative Glove System Ensures Sterility and Safety in Pharmaceutical Settings

CINCINNATI, OH, OH, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In pharmaceutical environments, maintaining sterility is critical to ensuring product integrity and patient safety. Clinical Supply Company introduces the EZDoff™ Nitrile Examination Glove , designed to address the stringent hygiene and contamination control needs of pharmaceutical professionals. Featuring a patented removal system, EZDoff™ gloves provide a reliable solution for minimizing contamination risks during glove changes.Supporting Sterile Workflows in Pharmaceutical SettingsThe EZDoff™ glove system has been validated through rigorous testing, demonstrating a 78.4% reduction in contamination rates compared to standard gloves. Its innovative design meets the needs of pharmaceutical professionals by providing a secure and efficient glove removal process that helps maintain sterile conditions during compounding, dispensing, and manufacturing.“Pharmaceutical professionals require personal protective equipment that supports sterility while offering ease of use,” said Chad Carnahan, Vice President at Clinical Supply Company. “The EZDoff™ glove system helps facilities meet stringent hygiene standards without disrupting critical workflows.”Features Tailored for PharmaceuticalsEZDoff™ gloves include specialized features to address the unique challenges of pharmaceutical environments:Patented Quick-Removal Tab System: Ensures contamination-free glove removal, maintaining sterility during glove changes.Extended Cuff Design: Provides enhanced splash and forearm protection.Chemical and Chemotherapy Compliance: Certified for handling hazardous drugs in accordance with USP 800 standards.Durability and Puncture Resistance: Ensures reliability during intensive manufacturing and dispensing processes.Powder-Free, Latex-Free Composition: Suitable for universal use and reduces allergen risks.Applications Across Pharmaceutical OperationsEZDoff™ gloves are designed for use in a variety of pharmaceutical settings, including:Sterile compounding facilitiesDrug manufacturing plantsQuality control laboratoriesClinical trial preparation unitsHazardous drug handling environmentsThese gloves help reduce contamination risks at every stage, supporting the integrity of pharmaceutical products and the safety of workers. Their intuitive design requires minimal training, making them an effective choice for facilities with dynamic or rotating staff.Available NowThe EZDoff™ Nitrile Examination Glove is now available for sampling and purchase through Clinical Supply Company. Pharmaceutical professionals can request product demonstrations or samples by visiting www.clinicalsupplycompany.com About Clinical Supply CompanyBased in Cincinnati, Ohio, Clinical Supply Company (CSC) develops innovative safety solutions for healthcare and laboratory professionals. CSC’s mission is to enhance worker safety and procedural integrity through advanced product design, meeting the evolving needs of high-stakes environments like pharmaceutical operations.

