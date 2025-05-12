Taco John’s Cranks Up the Fiesta for Summer with New Limited-Time Menu Items & Beverages Including Dirty Lemonades at a Sizzling Value

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John’s® is kicking off the summer season by bringing even more flavor to its menu. After an overwhelmingly positive response to the new Fiesta Softshell Tacos that debuted last fall, more of the Taco John’s menu is joining the Fiesta, PLUS a new lineup of refreshing beverage choices to beat the heat!

Taco John’s new Fiesta menu features fresh, savory ingredients like all-white meat chicken, Pico de Gallo made in-house daily, and Taco John’s signature Fiesta sauce — a creamy, zesty blend of sour cream, jalapeños, onions, garlic, tomato and cilantro.

To celebrate the expansion of the Fiesta menu, Taco John’s is offering 2 Fiesta Softshell Tacos for $5 for a limited time. Each features a soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of premium protein — grilled all-white meat chicken or seasoned sirloin steak — and topped with Fiesta sauce, Pico de Gallo, a blend of four cheeses, and crisp, shredded lettuce.

But that’s not all! Brand-new Fiesta menu items to try include:

Fiesta Burrito: A 10-inch soft flour tortilla comes loaded with all the Fiesta fixings plus seasoned red rice and creamy guacamole made with Hass avocados.

Fiesta Quesadilla: A grilled 10-inch flour tortilla stuffed with a melty four-cheese blend, Fiesta sauce, Pico de Gallo, and guacamole.

To get the most Fiesta for your buck, upgrade to a Combo meal that includes a small Potato Olés® and a small drink.

Warm months also mean the return of Taco John’s tantalizing Summer Lemonades. The premium strawberry and wildberry beverages are crafted on-demand, featuring real fruit purees and Tropicana® Lemonade, for a balance of sweet and tart refreshment in every sip.

Taco John’s is also introducing a refreshing new beverage upgrade: Dirty Soda! Add sweet cream to any beverage for a rich, creamy experience. Try the Dirty Strawberry Lemonade, Dirty Wildberry Lemonade, or customize your favorite fountain drink for just 50 cents more.

Sample these summer offerings for a limited time at participating Taco John’s locations in-store, at the drive-thru, and through the Taco John’s app.

About Taco John’s®

With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John’s is one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has been serving a made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces for more than 55 years. Offering signature specials like Taco Tuesday, savings and special offers for Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty club members, and beloved originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s takes pride in bigger. bolder. better. flavors and menu items. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" and hailed by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players," Taco John’s continues to expand into new territories. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John’s

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc63d13d-8b80-4bbc-8057-f40f4f818b1e

Taco John’s Cranks Up the Fiesta for Summer with New Limited-Time Menu Items & Beverages Including Dirty Lemonades at a Sizzling Value Taco John’s Cranks Up the Fiesta for Summer with New Limited-Time Menu Items & Beverages Including Dirty Lemonades at a Sizzling Value

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.