CBP officers seize more than $930K in cocaine at Del Rio Port of Entry

DEL RIO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry seized more than $930,000 in cocaine.

“This significant narcotic seizure emphasizes the steadfast commitment our officers have to keeping our community safe,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “These types of seizures reinforce the importance of CBP’s mission to secure our borders.”

Packages containing 69.71 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on May 9 at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a Chevrolet Captiva being driven by a 75-year-old male Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination of the vehicle that included utilization of nonintrusive inspection system. Upon a physical examination, CBP officers discovered 32 packages containing a total of 69.71 pounds of alleged cocaine, hidden within a compartment within the seats of the vehicle. The cocaine had a combined estimated street value of $930,766.

CBP seized the narcotics. Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

