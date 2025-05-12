Toll Brothers to Host Model Home Grand Opening at its Venado Valley Community in Carson City, Nevada on May 17

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Venado Valley, a new luxury home community in Carson City, Nevada. This private enclave of 40 new single-family homes offers beautiful mountain views and spacious floor plans within walking distance of historic downtown Carson City.

Home shoppers are invited to attend the highly anticipated model home grand opening event on Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1693 Venado Valley Circle in Carson City. The event will feature Tahoe’s first and only wood-burning pizza oven on wheels, light refreshments, and music while exploring the new professionally decorated and landscaped Toll Brothers model home. Visitors will also get an insider look at available home sites plus quick move-in homes. For more information and to register for the Toll Brothers model home grand opening event, visit VenadoValley.com/GO.





“We are thrilled to unveil this special luxury community that truly has it all, from its stunning location that is minutes from all that Carson City has to offer to exceptional home designs that meet the unique needs and desires of our customers,” said Donna O'Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “Venado Valley is set to become one of the most sought-after addresses in this vibrant area.”

Homes at Venado Valley feature single-level designs ranging from 2,129 to 2,337+ square feet of living space with exceptional features including 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3-car garages, soaring 10-foot ceilings, well-appointed kitchens, covered patios, and ample storage. The homes are designed with distinct Modern Craftsman, Modern Mountain, and Modern Ranch architecture, and include charming front porches and enhanced front yard landscaping. Homes are priced from the upper $600,000s.

Offering tranquil small-town living in the scenic valley of the Carson Range, Venado Valley provides an ideal setting for every lifestyle with walkable access to nearby shops and restaurants in Carson City’s historic downtown and an array of outdoor recreation that takes advantage of the spectacular natural beauty of every season.

For more information on Venado Valley and to join the interest list, home shoppers are invited to call (855) 400-8655 or visit VenadoValley .com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Venado Valley by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers opens new model home in Venado Valley community on May 17 in Carson City, Nevada

