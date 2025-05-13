New Dominion Consulting and PraxiChain Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Supply Chain Ecosystems

PraxiChain and New Dominion Consulting Join Forces

Industrial Supply Chain Leaders Join Forces to Deliver End-to-End Transformation Solutions

Supply chain management has never been more complex or critical to business success. Our partnership gives clients access to specialized expertise across every aspect of their supply chain ecosystem.” — Tim Murphy, Managing Partner at New Dominion Consulting

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Dominion Consulting and PraxiChain today announced a strategic partnership to provide comprehensive supply chain and logistics solutions for both public and private sector clients. This collaboration combines New Dominion's expertise in business management consulting, strategic procurement, and public sector capacity development with PraxiChain's specialized logistics optimization capabilities.Key Benefits of the Partnership:• Seamless end-to-end supply chain transformation from strategic procurement through logistics network optimization• Combined expertise across multiple sectors, including traditional energy, renewables, industrials, transportation, and government• Enhanced delivery capabilities that merge New Dominion's supplier ecosystem management with PraxiChain's logistics expertise spanning Rail, Intermodal, Truck, Marine, Terminals, and Warehousing• Joint approach to sustainability and resilience initiatives for modern supply chains"This partnership represents a significant enhancement of our capabilities to deliver comprehensive supply chain solutions," said Tim Murphy of New Dominion Consulting. "By combining our strategic procurement expertise with PraxiChain's logistics optimization capabilities, we can now offer clients truly end-to-end transformation."James Shefelbine, Principal at PraxiChain, added, "While others theorize, we deliver practical solutions that drive measurable business results. Our partnership with New Dominion expands our ability to tackle complex challenges across the entire supply chain, from raw materials sourcing to final delivery."The partnership will focus on key practice areas, including Supplier Ecosystem Management, Strategic Sustainability, Procurement Modernization, Brand Enhancement, and Revenue Drivers from New Dominion, combined with PraxiChain's Supply Chain Design, Market Analysis, Due Diligence, Logistics Procurement, and Assessment and Optimization services.Both companies have established track records of success, with PraxiChain's team of over 50 experts having implemented more than 500 transformative projects across the chemicals, building materials, mining, and energy sectors. New Dominion brings decades of experience in procurement and supply chain management with proven results in both public and private sectors."Supply chain management has never been more complex or more critical to business success," said Murphy. "Our combined approach gives clients access to specialized expertise across every aspect of their supply chain ecosystem."The companies will begin joint marketing efforts immediately, including shared client success stories, capability presentations, and educational content about modern supply chain transformation strategies.About New Dominion ConsultingNew Dominion Consulting brings decades of experience in business management consulting, strategic procurement, supply chain management (SCM), operational performance, and public sector procurement and capacity development. Their innovative approach to global clients through their sourcing solutions has delivered superior results across multiple industries. Primary practice areas include Supplier Ecosystem Management, Strategic Sustainability, Procurement Modernization, and Brand Enhancement & Revenue Drivers. For more information, visit New Dominion's website About PraxiChainPraxiChain transforms complex supply chain and logistics challenges through battle-tested expertise and real-world innovation. With specialized knowledge in traditional energy, renewables, industrials, transportation, logistics, and private equity, PraxiChain helps clients reduce costs, enter new markets, and invest confidently. Their unique logistics expertise spans all modes, including Rail, Intermodal, Truck, Marine, Terminals, and Warehousing. Primary practices include Supply Chain Design, Market Analysis, Due Diligence, Logistics Procurement, and Assessment and Optimization. For more information, visit PraxiChain's website

