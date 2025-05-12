Giving back during Melanoma Awareness Month

Baylor College of Medicine has received a $2 million gift from the Nolan Ryan Foundation to support groundbreaking work in skin cancer and melanoma education, research and prevention. This transformative contribution will be directed under the leadership of Dr. Ida F. Orengo, chair of the Department of Dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine.

Nolan Ryan, a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and skin cancer survivor, and his wife, Ruth, made this gift as a testament to their gratitude for the exceptional care they receive from Orengo.

“Skin cancer is a personal battle we’ve faced, and we’re fortunate to have had Dr. Orengo’s expertise and care,” said Nolan Ryan. “Ruth and I want to ensure that others benefit from the enhanced research, education and treatments we found at Baylor College of Medicine. Their work in this field is world-class, and we are proud to support it.”

Orengo and her team at Baylor are committed to honoring the Ryans’ generosity by making meaningful strides in the fight against skin cancer.

“My gratitude to the Nolan Ryan Foundation is immeasurable,” Orengo said. “My dream as a dermatologist has always been to make a tangible difference in the lives of my skin cancer patients and the broader community, and this partnership brings us closer to realizing that dream. We are confident that with the Nolan Ryan Foundation support, we can achieve remarkable advancements in skin cancer treatment and prevention.”

The Nolan Ryan Foundation’s timely gift also coincides with Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month and will support several key initiatives, including:

The recruitment and retainment of world-class researchers focused on skin cancer

The expansion of public education campaigns about skin cancer prevention and advancement of Baylor’s early detection and prevention models

Baylor’s ability to perform basic science research that will translate into innovative treatment options for melanoma and other skin cancers

Specialized training opportunities for dermatology residents and fellows at Baylor College of Medicine

Skin cancer remains one of the most common types of cancer in the U.S., with melanoma being the deadliest form, yet it also is one of the most preventable, which is why proper education is so critical.

“Raising awareness about melanoma and skin cancer isn’t just about education – it’s about empowerment. The more people understand the risks and recognize the signs, the more lives that can be saved through prevention and early detection,” Orengo said.

Baylor College of Medicine is grateful to the Ryans, not only for their support, but also for their commitment to advancing education and prevention efforts to protect individuals and families from the devastating effects of skin cancer.

