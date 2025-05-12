XRP News: Vaultro Finance Hits 10% of $VLT Softcap Within Hours — Investors Rush to Join the S&P 500 of Crypto

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance, the first decentralized index fund protocol on the XRP Ledger, has officially made its mark. Within just hours of launching the $VLT presale , the project has already raised over 10% of its softcap, signaling strong early interest from the XRP and DeFi communities

Purchase $VLT Token Now

This early momentum is no surprise. Vaultro is solving one of crypto’s biggest pain points: the lack of structured, diversified investing options. Similar to how the S&P 500 simplifies access to the traditional stock market, Vaultro lets users create or invest in on-chain index funds — baskets of assets like AI tokens, stablecoins, DeFi projects, or XRPL gems — all via a single transaction.

Why Early Backers Are Buying $VLT

• Create custom tokenized index funds

• Vote on protocol upgrades and fund proposals

• Stake to earn yield

• Get reduced transaction fees on minting, burning, and rebalancing

Participate in $VLT Presale Round

To reward early believers, Vaultro has confirmed that the $VLT listing price will be 30% higher than the current presale rate — offering immediate upside for those who act now.

Presale Details: Join Before It Fills

• Presale Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT

• Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT

Early investors can buy participate in $VLT Presale Round now before exchange listing here: https://sale.vaultro.finance

Vaultro Finance is gaining traction fast — and with demand rising, this is your opportunity to enter early into a protocol that aims to be the S&P 500 of crypto.

Don’t wait. Get in early.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

Join $VLT Presale

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5621ca4-760b-4ad0-bf9d-43a20d95fe08

Vaultro Finance Vaultro Finance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.