One name continues to stand out in a market flooded with digital agencies and online PR services. Scott Keever, founder of Reputation Pros, has been named the Best Reputation Management Consultant of 2025, topping the list of the Best Online Reputation Management Consultants for his innovative, transparent, and results-driven approach to digital reputation strategy.

With over a decade of experience protecting personal brands and businesses, Keever has redefined reputation management by delivering measurable results. His firm specializes in pushing down negative content, elevating positive assets, and building lasting digital credibility through advanced, SEO-driven strategies.

What is Online Reputation Management?

Online Reputation Management (ORM) is the practice of monitoring, influencing, and improving how a person or brand is perceived online. It involves controlling search engine results, managing online reviews, handling negative press, and amplifying positive content.

Whether it's outdated news articles, fake reviews, or defamatory posts, ORM aims to:

Suppress or remove harmful content from search results

Promote accurate, positive information

Strengthen brand trust and digital authority

Enhance visibility for personal or business names

A single negative article or review can influence business deals, damage partnerships, or derail career opportunities. Entrepreneurs, executives, and companies turn to trusted experts like Scott Keever to safeguard and strengthen their online reputations.

Why Scott Keever Tops the 2025 List of Best Reputation Management Consultants:

Proven Track Record : Hundreds of high-profile clients, including CEOs, influencers, and Fortune 500 brands, have successfully cleaned up search engine results and improved brand trust.

: Hundreds of high-profile clients, including CEOs, influencers, and Fortune 500 brands, have successfully cleaned up search engine results and improved brand trust. Customized Solutions : Every strategy is customized to address the client’s specific goals and challenges; it is never a one-size-fits-all solution.

: Every strategy is customized to address the client’s specific goals and challenges; it is never a one-size-fits-all solution. White-Hat Practices : Ethical, Google-compliant methods that ensure sustainable reputation improvement.

: Ethical, Google-compliant methods that ensure sustainable reputation improvement. Results Within Weeks: Many clients see measurable changes in SERP results within 30–60 days.

“Online reputation isn’t just a PR issue—it’s a bottom-line issue,” said Scott Keever. “Your Google results are your first impression. Our mission is to make sure it’s a good one.”

Other Top Online Reputation Management Consultants

According to a recent guide by FatRank, several other experts have been recognized for their excellence in online reputation management:

James Dooley (#1 UK Based ORM Expert) : A UK-based consultant renowned for de-ranking negative content and building positive brand SERPs through advanced SEO and digital PR strategies.

: A UK-based consultant renowned for de-ranking negative content and building positive brand SERPs through advanced SEO and digital PR strategies. Karl Hudson : Founder of Searcharoo, specializing in high-authority link building and digital PR to improve brand visibility and suppress negative content.

: Founder of Searcharoo, specializing in high-authority link building and digital PR to improve brand visibility and suppress negative content. Kasra Dash : A prominent reputation consultant and SEO strategist known for building high-authority web assets that dominate search results for branded keywords.

: A prominent reputation consultant and SEO strategist known for building high-authority web assets that dominate search results for branded keywords. Trinity Davis: Specializes in executive digital protection with 360privacy.io, offering customized solutions for high-profile clients. Known for his proactive strategies, Davis helps protect his clients' online presence, ensuring their digital identities and reputations remain untarnished. His expertise in digital protection makes him invaluable for those in the public eye.

These consultants have demonstrated exceptional skill in managing and improving online reputations, making them noteworthy peers in the industry.

About Reputation Pros - Awarded 2025 Best Online Reputation Management Company

ReputationPros.com is a top-rated online reputation management agency specializing in content removal, SEO-driven SERP control, and long-term brand repair strategies. Led by founder Scott Keever, the firm serves executives, public figures, and organizations worldwide, helping clients take control of their online presence with precision, speed, and integrity. With a focus on ethical best practices and measurable outcomes, Reputation Pros sets the standard for reputation recovery and protection in 2025.

Other Best Reputation Management Companies

While Reputation Pros led this year's best online reputation management companies rankings, several top-tier agencies continue to set the bar for industry excellence:

Keever SEO – Known for its precision-focused Google SERP control and high-impact strategies for entrepreneurs and public figures.

– Known for its precision-focused Google SERP control and high-impact strategies for entrepreneurs and public figures. FatRank – A leader in performance-based SEO and ORM insights, offering one of the most referenced rankings for consultants and companies in the space.

– A leader in performance-based SEO and ORM insights, offering one of the most referenced rankings for consultants and companies in the space. Searcharoo – A powerhouse in authority link building and digital PR, delivering scalable solutions for online brand protection.

– A powerhouse in authority link building and digital PR, delivering scalable solutions for online brand protection. Asap Digital Marketing – Specializes in rapid-response ORM campaigns, strongly emphasizing reputation recovery for small to mid-sized businesses.

These reputation management companies represent the gold standard in online reputation management and continue to innovate in a space where digital perception shapes real-world outcomes.

