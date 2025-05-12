Buffalo Bills Announce Verizon as Official 5G Network and a Founding Partner of New Highmark Stadium

Verizon partnership to include:

Ownership of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Integration of Verizon Business Services and Solutions to drive sustainability, operations and fan experiences

Premium programming, sweepstakes and onsite activations; unique access and experiences will be available for Verizon customers

Verizon to donate to Buffalo-based Veterans One Stop

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Buffalo Bills today announced Verizon will be the exclusive wireless telecommunications partner of the new Highmark Stadium, set to open in 2026. The agreement also establishes Verizon as a Founding Partner of New Highmark Stadium.

“Partnering with Verizon as the Official 5G Network and a Founding Partner for the new Highmark Stadium is a major step in enhancing the fan experience at every level,” said Pete Guelli, Buffalo Bills, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Buffalo Bills. “Verizon’s technical expertise and leadership in 5G will transform how our fans connect with the game and each other, bringing cutting-edge connectivity to our stadium and its surrounding campus. Together, we’re setting a new standard for live sports, creating immersive, seamless experiences that will keep our fans at the forefront of innovation.”

As the Official 5G Network for the new Highmark Stadium, Verizon will own the neutral host Distributed Antenna System (DAS) in the new stadium and provide state-of-the-art technology and wireless solutions to keep fans connected. The Bills will also integrate Verizon Business Solutions and services in the new stadium to drive sustainability, power operations and streamline fan experiences. While the new stadium is under construction, Verizon Business is providing temporary WiFi access points to the site to power the design, integration/logistics and installation of the facility.

“Bills fans are some of the most passionate in the league, and we’re excited for the opportunity to bring them the power of Verizon 5G at the new Highmark Stadium to elevate their game-day experience like never before,” said Chris Flood, Atlantic North Market President, Verizon. “From ultrafast connectivity to enhanced in-stadium features , our partnership with the Bills is all about delivering an immersive experience that keeps fans engaged every play of the game. Together, we’re providing the technology that enhances every moment, both on and off the field, to deliver a next-level fan experience.”

The new stadium will seat 60,000 with an expandable capacity to hold special events, will include state-of-the-art video and scoreboards, sound system, administrative and event staff offices and lockers, broadcast facilities, team store, locker rooms, food service kitchens and concessions, signage, sports lighting, maintenance, and storage areas, plaza, parking, and site landscaping.

Fans interested in becoming a priority list member, which includes access to visit the Bills Stadium Experience and purchase seats following current Season Ticket Members, can sign up at Billsstadiumexperience.com .

In addition to always-on connectivity, Bills fans and stadium attendees will benefit from premium programming, sweepstakes and onsite activations. Unique access and experiences will be available for Verizon customers throughout the season/year. Furthermore, Verizon is donating an additional $20,000 to the Veterans One-Stop Center – a Buffalo-based nonprofit that improves the quality of life of local veterans, service members and their families – following the company’s November 2024 donation of $20,000 to the same organization, for a total donation of $40,000 toward the cause.

The Bills collaborated with global, premium experiences company Legends to secure Verizon as a founding partner for Highmark Stadium. Legends is the Bills consultant on project development, global partnerships, premium sales, ticket sales, retail, and hospitality for New Highmark Stadium.

Verizon brings a mix of public and private network capabilities, a robust technology ecosystem, and 5G partnerships that enable leagues, teams, and stadium operators to create and deliver a first-class fan experience and achieve desired venue operations outcomes. Learn more about how Verizon is elevating the connected venue approach for sports, entertainment and campus partners through Enterprise Intelligence .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023.

About Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium, home of the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills, will open in 2026 in Orchard Park, New York, a suburb of Buffalo. In conjunction with Legends and architectural firm Populous, the Bills have left no stone unturned in covering every innovative element of new stadium design and fan amenities, featuring iconic Buffalo architecture and the deep-rooted spirit of Bills Mafia. The open-air, football-first venue will feature premium, reserved seating that delivers an elevated game day experience & atmosphere. A striking canopy structure will provide seating bowl coverage, enhancing fan comfort and protection from the elements. Fans will enjoy 360-degree concourses, frictionless food and beverage marketplaces, and cutting-edge audio/visual features that will set a new sporting stadium standard. With expandable capacity, Highmark Stadium will be the premier destination for major events beyond football. This transformative project is a public-private partnership between the Buffalo Bills, New York State, and Erie County. For the latest updates, download the Bills App or visit buffalobills.com .

