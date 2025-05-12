Travis Credit Union Foundation Launches Annual Community Heroes Award

$20,000 in Student Loan Relief for Local Changemakers

VACAVILLE, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Travis Credit Union Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its 2025 Community Heroes Student Loan Assistance Award – a philanthropic initiative designed to honor and empower individuals who go above and beyond in service to their Northern California communities. Since its inception in 2024, the program has awarded $20,000 in student loan relief.

Now in its second year, the Community Heroes program will award four $5,000 grants to individuals burdened by student loan debt who are making significant contributions through their professional careers or volunteerism. The $20,000 fund aims to recognize and relieve some of the financial pressures faced by local changemakers, letting them continue their impactful work with greater financial freedom.

“This program exists because we believe that people who give their time, energy, and heart to lift up others shouldn’t be held back by student debt, said Damian Alarcon-Young, president of the Travis Credit Union Foundation. “These Community Heroes are educators, advocates, and frontline workers who strengthen the fabric of our region. By easing a bit of their financial burden, we’re investing in their continued impact—and in the future of our communities.”

Program Highlights:

Four $5,000 awards will be granted to applicants or nominees who exemplify community leadership and service.

Eligible individuals must reside in one of the following 12 Northern California counties: Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Merced, Napa, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus or Yolo.

Applicants must have a minimum student loan balance of $5,000 and demonstrate notable community contributions.

The program supports both professionals and volunteers who have shown an outstanding commitment to uplifting others.

Key Dates:

Applications open: May 12, 2025

May 12, 2025 Deadline to apply or nominate: July 11, 2025

July 11, 2025 Application and nomination form available at: tcufund.org/community-heroes



In 2024, award recipients hailed from Napa, Merced, Contra Costa and Solano counties, representing a diverse group of professionals and volunteers whose dedication to community service left a lasting impact. “Receiving this scholarship has truly eased the financial burden of my education and helped me focus more on the work I am passionate about. It has let me devote more time and energy into enhancing our programs and ensuring we can support even more people in our community,” said 2024 awardee Serena Eastman, Director of Shelters and Programs, Vacaville Solano Services Corp.

This program aligns with the foundation’s broader mission of advancing financial wellness and promoting equity across the region. From volunteer tax assistance to financial coaching grants, the foundation continues to innovate in ways that uplift local communities through direct support.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply or nominate someone for the Community Heroes Student Loan Assistance Award, visit tcufund.org/community-heroes .

About Travis Credit Union Foundation

The Travis Credit Union Foundation supports financial education and wellness initiatives and is the philanthropic arm of Travis Credit Union. The foundation is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves through financial education, charitable giving and community support. Travis Credit Union generously funds the administrative costs of the Travis Credit Union Foundation, allowing for 100% of funds raised to go back to the community. To learn more about the Travis Credit Union Foundation’s mission and how to participate in all it is doing to build financial wellness in the communities it serves, visit tcufund.org.

The Foundation is organized and operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes under Internal Revenue Code section 501(c)(3). Tax ID #82-4159040

