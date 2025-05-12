Are you a woman Veteran battling migraines?

Migraines are not just regular headaches—they can disrupt your entire day. Everyday triggers such as stress, light, noise, smells, disrupted routines and lifestyle habits can make them worse. So can prior military experiences and hormone changes. It’s crucial to recognize the symptoms, know your triggers and get the support you need.

Understanding Migraines

Migraines are intense, throbbing head pains that can hit any time, lasting from hours to days. Women tend to experience migraines more frequently and intensely than men, with symptoms including:

Sharp, intense head pain.

Nausea and vomiting.

Sensitivity to light, sound and smells.

Fogginess.

Visual changes.

Red Flags: Some symptoms are a warning sign of something more serious. If you experience any of the following, head to the ER right away:

A headache that starts suddenly and escalates within 1-2 minutes.

Weakness, numbness or trouble speaking.

A level of pain you’ve never felt before.

Know Your Triggers

Migraines are especially common in women of childbearing age. Hormonal changes—such as periods, menopause, birth control, or pregnancy—can trigger attacks, along with everyday factors like light, noise, smells, weather, disrupted routines and lifestyle habits. Add your prior military experience, and you’ve got a perfect storm for more frequent migraines.

Tracking your migraines (including when they happen, how long they last and symptoms) will help you and your VA health care team create a solid treatment plan. Don’t forget to note your family history and any medications you are taking.

Get Support from VA

Don’t let another migraine throw off your day. If migraines are impacting your life, reach out to VA for support. Together, you and your provider can create a treatment plan to manage your pain and reduce future attacks.

VA offers a full range of services to treat disabling and chronic pain, including medications, injections, acupuncture, and other non-drug therapies like occupational and physical therapy, biofeedback, massage, mindfulness and cognitive behavioral therapy. Our Whole Health approach also addresses stress, sleep, nutrition and exercise to manage triggers that contribute to your migraines.

Visit VA Women Veterans Health Care to learn more or call the Women Veterans Call Center (1-855-VA-WOMEN) to speak to a real person who can help you enroll, schedule an appointment and connect you to care you can trust.