Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference May 15th

GUANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT) based in Guangzhou, and focused on home water solutions, today announced that Mr.Sam Yang, Head of the Company’s Capital and Strategy Department, and Ms. Claire Ji, the Company’s IR contact, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 15, 2025. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: May 15, 2025

TIME: 8:30 AM EDT

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

The Company achieved strong results with a significant turnaround from previous losses, driven by a strategic shift to focus on home water business. Net revenue for 2024 increased by 29.3% year over year, and net income reached RMB62.3 million, compared to a net loss of RMB89.3 million in 2023. Viomi is now on a fast track to high-quality growth and is well-positioned to seize new market opportunities.



About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.

As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.viomi.com.

