Heroes on the Water Observes National Police Week Focusing on Officer Wellness, Cumulative PTSD

Allen, Texas, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Police Week is a time to remember officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and a time to recognize the everyday cost of service carried by those still on the job. This year, Heroes on the Water is using the week to shine a light on the mental health struggles that law enforcement officers face and the critical need for accessible, ongoing support.

Law enforcement officers are repeatedly exposed to trauma over the course of their careers, responding to violent scenes, making split-second life-or-death decisions, and living under the constant weight of responsibility. The impact builds over time, often unnoticed, until it becomes unmanageable.

This is known as cumulative post-traumatic stress. Heroes on the Water is working to change that through therapeutic kayak fishing events that offer officers peace, connection, and a chance to reset.

Michael Libertini, a law enforcement officer with over two decades of service, found Heroes on the Water after years of carrying the emotional weight of the job. He found that time on the water provided more than a break, it was a turning point.

“Fishing and kayaking did something for me that nothing else could do,” Libertini says. It allowed him space to just be alone, adrift in a place free from crime, panic, or violence.

After attending his first outing, Libertini quickly got involved in Heroes on the Water’s mission, becoming a volunteer and later a Chapter Coordinator for the Western Connecticut chapter. He has since helped first responders, law enforcement officers and military veterans access the same support that helped him begin to heal.

“It’s about being in the moment, just focusing on one thing, and enjoying the things around you,” he says. “We work with veterans, first responders, and their families. Getting the families out is also important so we can provide a healing response for everyone.”

This week, Heroes on the Water reminds communities that honoring law enforcement means supporting those who serve while they’re still serving and giving them tools to manage the mental and emotional toll of the job.

To learn more or support the campaign, visit heroesonthewater.org/donate

ABOUT HEROES ON THE WATER

Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that helps veterans, active-duty military, law enforcement officers, first responders, and their families reconnect and heal through kayak fishing and outdoor recreation. Backed by our Operation Early Impact Study showing significant improvements in mental health, stress reduction, and overall well-being - our approach delivers real results. We provide support through two core programs: our Volunteer-Led Chapters, offering community-based kayak fishing nationwide, and our Therapeutic Programs, which partner with VA and DoD facilities to serve veterans and active-duty military in treatment. All programs are provided at no cost to participants, giving our heroes a space to decompress, reconnect, and reclaim hope.

HeroesontheWater.org | Operation Early Impact Study | Success Stories

