INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Bitfarms maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, Bitfarms incorrectly categorized proceeds derived from the sale of digital assets as a cash flow from operating activities rather than as a cash flow from investing activities; (iii) in addition, Bitfarms overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting related to its classification of the 2021 Warrants; (iv) the foregoing errors caused Bitfarms to misstate various items in several of the Company’s previously issued financial statements; (v) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated.

If you purchased shares of Bitfarms between March 21, 2023 and December 9, 2024, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/bitfarms/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 8, 2025.

