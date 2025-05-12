Introducing Entourage: A B2B Wholesale Platform Serving the New York Cannabis Market

Offering a Curated Portfolio of Brands Including MOODS, MOODS Black, and KNACK

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), announces Entourage, a new wholesale cannabis platform serving licensed retailers across New York, officially launching with a curated portfolio of trusted and emerging brands. Developed in association with FLUENT, Entourage is committed to offering competitive pricing, retailer-first support, and a streamlined ordering experience in one of the nation’s most dynamic cannabis markets.

Entourage will debut at the Revelry event in Hudson, NY on May 14, where the team will present its lineup of brands and connect directly with dispensary operators and industry stakeholders. The event also marks the launch of “New York Minute,” an exclusive new flavor in the MOODS vape line, inspired by the fast-paced energy and personality of the Empire State.

Available immediately through Entourage:

MOODS vape portfolio, featuring both botanical and native terpene formulations.

vape portfolio, featuring both botanical and native terpene formulations. KNACK, a premium whole flower brand known for top-tier genetics, hand-trimmed buds, and consistent quality.

At the forefront of Entourage’s expansion, Daniel Krug emphasizes the company’s dedication to supporting New York’s fast-growing cannabis market: “Entourage is committed to providing top-tier wholesale services and reliable product lines. With innovative brands like MOODS and KNACK, competitive pricing, and consistent fulfillment, we're empowering dispensaries to thrive in an evolving landscape.”

Designed with dispensary success in mind, Entourage is built on three core pillars:

Partnership That Lasts: Delivering dependable support, responsive communication, and reliable fulfillment at every stage.

Delivering dependable support, responsive communication, and reliable fulfillment at every stage. Curated Brand Portfolio: Featuring everything from household names to emerging stars, carefully selected to meet the evolving needs of every market and consumer.

Featuring everything from household names to emerging stars, carefully selected to meet the evolving needs of every market and consumer. Retailer-First Pricing: Providing flexible pricing and purchasing options to help dispensaries of all sizes increase margins and drive profitability.



Entourage also plans to expand its brand menu with additional products from FLUENT’s national lineup, including Hyer Kind concentrates and Wandr edibles. Retailers interested in working with Entourage can visit the team at Revelry on May 14 in Hudson, NY, or learn more at https://entouragewholesale.com .

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs more than 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

FLUENT’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Company Contact:

Robert Beasley, CEO

investors@getfluent.com

Media Contact:

press@getfluent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

