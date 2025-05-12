PRISM MarketView Honors Mental Health Awareness Month with a Spotlight on Emerging Innovators

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, PRISM MarketView reaffirms its commitment to highlighting the critical importance of mental health and the ongoing efforts to improve mental well-being across the nation.

Established in 1949 by Mental Health America, Mental Health Awareness Month serves to educate the public about mental illnesses, promote mental wellness, and reduce the stigma associated with mental health conditions. This year's theme, "Turn Awareness into Action," encourages individuals and organizations to move beyond awareness and take tangible steps toward mental health advocacy and support.

Despite increased awareness, over 30 million people in the U.S. still lack access to comprehensive, high-quality mental health care. This disparity underscores the urgent need for continued efforts to expand mental health services and resources.

Psychedelics, such as psilocybin and MDMA, are showing promising results in treating mental health conditions like depression, PTSD, and anxiety. Clinical trials have demonstrated that, under controlled settings, these substances can help "reset" neural pathways, allowing patients to process trauma and break out of negative thought patterns. As research expands, psychedelics are emerging as powerful tools in modern psychiatry, offering new hope for individuals who haven't responded to conventional treatments.

At PRISM MarketView, we recognize the pivotal role that innovation and investment play in advancing mental health care. Our PRISM Emerging Mental Health Index and PRISM Emerging Psychedelics Index tracks the performance of small-cap companies at the forefront of developing novel therapies, digital health solutions, and supportive technologies aimed at improving mental health outcomes.





In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, PRISM MarketView is excited to spotlight four pioneering companies within our emerging indices:

Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to pioneering solutions that deliver life-changing brain health medicines. The company focuses on developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, with a particular emphasis on depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry.

Postpartum depression (PPD) affects over 3 million in the US and are at greater risk of developing major depression later on in life. If left untreated, postpartum depression can severely impair a parent's ability to care for their child and themselves, leading to diminished energy, difficulty concentrating on the baby's needs, mood instability, and, in extreme cases, an increased risk of suicide. Sage has developed two FDA-approved treatments for PPD: ZULRESSO® (brexanolone), an intravenous therapy, and ZURZUVAE® (zuranolone), the first oral, once-daily, 14-day treatment specifically indicated for adults with PPD. Beyond PPD, Sage is advancing a robust pipeline targeting unmet needs in brain health, including SAGE-324 for essential tremor and SAGE-718 for cognitive disorders associated with diseases such as Huntington's and Parkinson's.

The company has strategic collaborations with Biogen and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize its products in various global markets.

Talkspace, Inc.

Talkspace, Inc. is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company. Founded in 2012, Talkspace pioneered message-based therapy, offering individuals, couples, and teens convenient access to licensed therapists through text, audio, and video communications. The platform also provides psychiatry services, including medication management for adults.

With a network of over 5,000 licensed clinicians, Talkspace addresses more than 150 mental health conditions and treatment modalities. The company's services are accessible via a fully encrypted web and mobile platform that complies with HIPAA and other regulatory standards. Talkspace partners with major health plans and employers, covering over 130 million lives across the United States.

Mind Medicine Inc.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for brain health disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), major depressive disorder (MDD), and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The company is advancing a pipeline of novel product candidates, with a focus on psychedelic-inspired therapies.

MindMed's lead candidate, MM120 ODT (lysergide D-tartrate), is a pharmaceutically optimized form of LSD. The company is conducting three pivotal Phase 3 trials: Voyage and Panorama for GAD and Emerge for MDD. These studies are actively enrolling participants, with topline data expected in 2026. In March 2024, the FDA granted MM120 Breakthrough Therapy Designation for GAD, recognizing its potential to address significant unmet medical needs.

Another key program is MM402 (R(-)-MDMA), a non-hallucinogenic enantiomer of MDMA, being developed for ASD. MindMed completed a Phase 1 single-ascending dose study in healthy volunteers to assess its safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics. The company plans to initiate further studies to evaluate MM402's efficacy in treating ASD.

Financially, MindMed reported cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $245.5 million as of March 31, 2025, providing a runway to fund operations into 2027. The company also amended its loan agreement with K2 HealthVentures, securing up to $120 million based on milestone achievements and extending the interest-only period through at least May 1, 2027.

Cybin Inc.

Cybin Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Ireland. Founded in 2019, Cybin is dedicated to developing psychedelic-based therapeutics aimed at addressing unmet needs in mental health care.

The company's lead candidate, CYB003, is a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT) molecule, is in Phase 2 development targeting generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Cybin's pipeline also includes CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative in preclinical stages for neuroinflammation.

The company has an extensive intellectual property portfolio, with over 70 granted patents and more than 220 pending applications.

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

