BitMart and Paxos Form Strategic Partnership to Drive USDG Adoption

Mahe, Seychelles, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart , the premium global digital asset trading platform, today announces its strategic partnership with Paxos and the Global Dollar Network to integrate Global Dollar (USDG) into its platform, expanding the reach of USDG to BitMart’s 10 million userbase. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in BitMart’s ongoing efforts to expand access to trusted, stable, and enterprise-grade digital assets, reinforcing the commitment to stablecoin adoption across global markets.

A global partnership driven by Anchorage Digital, Bullish, Galaxy Digital, Kraken, Nuvei, Paxos, and Robinhood, the Global Dollar Network (GDN) is forged with the common goal of increasing stablecoin adoption and expanding real world use cases. The GDN, powered by USDG, is a distributed network consisting of market leaders working together to build a stablecoin-enabled, accessible financial system. USDG is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd., under the supervision of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and is compliant with MAS’s upcoming stablecoin framework.

As part of this new partnership, BitMart enables users to purchase USDG directly on its platform, with USDG trading pairs already available. This partnership provides BitMart users with enhanced trading flexibility and access to USDG as a trusted stablecoin for various transactions, further contributing to the growing utility of stablecoins in the digital asset space.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Paxos and the Global Dollar Network to bring a trusted, U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin to our users," said Tiffany, VP of Operations at BitMart. "This partnership enables us to enhance BitMart’s offerings, making stablecoins like USDG a core component of our trading platform, and accelerating the adoption of stablecoin-powered solutions worldwide."

Ronak, Head of Product at Paxos, shared his perspective on the collaboration:

"Partnering with BitMart is a significant step towards furthering the global adoption of USDG and advancing the use of stablecoins in the market. By integrating USDG into their platform, BitMart is providing users with a seamless and trusted way to interact with U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins, creating more opportunities for real-world usage and expanding the utility of stablecoins."

In addition to the USDG integration, BitMart is also preparing a broader marketing and operational campaign to support this launch. This includes a zero trading fee promotion for USDG trading pair and a staking/savings program for users looking to leverage USDG for rewards. These campaigns are aimed at driving further engagement and providing value to users within the stablecoin ecosystem.

For more details on USDG and its terms of use, please visit: https://www.paxos.com/terms-and-conditions/stablecoin-terms-conditions

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform. Its products serve as the foundation for a new, open financial system that operates faster and more efficiently. Paxos partners with leading global enterprises to tokenize, custody, and trade assets. Its blockchain solutions are used by global leaders like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, Mercado Libre, and Nubank. Paxos is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYDFS and is the issuer of several digital assets, including PayPal USD (PYUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP), and Pax Gold (PAXG). Paxos International, an affiliate company, is the regulated issuer of the stablecoin Lift Dollar (USDL), and Paxos Singapore is the issuer of Global Dollar (USDG), powering the Global Dollar Network (GDN). Learn more at Paxos .

About Global Dollar (USDG)

Global Dollar (USDG) is a trusted U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd., which is subject to prudential oversight by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. USDG powers the Global Dollar Network, an enterprise-grade network of market leaders accelerating stablecoin adoption. For more information, visit Global Dollar .

Disclaimer:

Due to regulations and internal policies, the access to BitMart services is currently not available for users from the following countries and areas: Balkans, Cuba, Crimea, Iran, Liberia, North Korea, Syria, the State of New York, the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) or Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), and Netherlands.

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.

