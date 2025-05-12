Traffic Advisory for May 9, 2025

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

FENWAY/KENMORE

Innovators Playground at ClimaTech, Lansdowne Street, Wednesday, May 14, 2025

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, as part of ClimaTech’s 2 day conference at the MGM

Grand, there will be an event on Lansdowne Street where the brightest minds in

business, innovation and technology will converge to showcase some of the latest

developments to help accelerate climate solutions. Lansdowne Street will be closed to through traffic during the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Wednesday on the following street(s):

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from the end of the Green Monster (at the Bleacher Bar) to Ipswich Street

MATTAPAN

Haitian-American Unity Parade, Sunday, May 18, 2025

The annual Haitian American Unity Parade will be held on Sunday, May 18, 2025 with

parade formation occurring on Blue Hill Avenue between River Street and Babson Street and on

Babson Street from Blue Hill Avenue to Fremont Street. The parade route is Blue Hill

Avenue from Babson Street right onto Westview Street entering Harambee Park with

floats continuing on Blue Hill Avenue taking a right onto Talbot Avenue. Step off time is

at 1 p.m.. The parade route will be closed to through traffic during the day of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Blue Hill Avenue - East side, from River Street (Mattapan Square) to Talbot Avenue

Blue Hill Avenue on Center Island - East side of island from Babson Street to Freemont Street

Babson Street, Both sides - from Blue Hill Avenue, heading northerly to Fremont Street

Talbot Avenue - Both sides from Blue Hill Avenue to Wales Street

Westview Street - Both sides from Blue Hill Avenue to Westview Way

ROXBURY

Polish Constitution Day, Al Zwiercan Way and Boston Street, Sunday,May 18, 2025

On Sunday, May 18, 2025, the Polish American Congress of Eastern Massachusetts will

be hosting Polish Constitution Day in areas around the Polish American Citizens Club in

South Boston and certain stretches of curb will become temporary no stopping areas during the event. Boston Street will be closed to through traffic from Rawson Street to the start of the bridge for the I-93 overpass.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Saturday on the following streets:

Al Zwiercan Way (formerly known as Power Street), Both sides, from Boston Street to End of Street

Boston Street, Both sides, from Rawson Street heading northerly to the start of the bridge for the I-93 overpass.

SOUTH BOSTON

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial Dedication, Saturday, May 24, 2025

The rededication for the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial is scheduled to take place on

Saturday, May 24, 2025 in the area of 85 Northern Avenue. The ceremony will take place from

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will require the closing of Northern Avenue from Fan Pier Boulevard to

Harbor Shore Drive. Northern Avenue is expected to be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all set up

and break down will take place on the same day. Northern Avenue will be closed to through traffic in the relevant area for the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Saturday on the following streets:

Seaport Boulevard - North side (District Hall side), from Northern Avenue to Thompson Place.

Northern Avenue - Both sides, from Harbor Shore Drive to Fan Pier Boulevard

CHARLESTOWN/WEST END/NORTH END

Orange Line Diversion

Please be aware that the Orange Line will be closed from Oak Grove to North Station from Friday May 9, through the end of service on Sunday May 18. Shuttle buses will replace Orange Line service and make all stops.

This closure will require Haverhill Street to be closed to all through traffic, therefore this street will be transit-only for the duration of the diversion. There will be some other slight lane alterations between Beverly St and Haverhill St to accommodate only shuttle bus traffic in the right hand turn lane onto Haverhill St. Beverly Street's southern curb will have parking reserved for BPD staging 6 hours before and 2 hours after TD Garden Events, otherwise this area will be available for typical vehicle parking.

Visit mbta.com/orangeline for more information on stops locations and fare-free service.

Parking restrictions will occur for the duration of the diversion on the following streets. Please follow all posted signage.

Haverhill Street - both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Beverly Street - Southbound, Southern curb, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

North Washington St - Southbound, Western curb, From Causeway Street to Medford Street

Please be advised that shuttles will be using the following roadways for service. Increased traffic should be expected.