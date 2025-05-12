Submit Release
Urbana Corporation Has Filed 2025 First Quarter Interim Financial Statements

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation announces today that it has filed its unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31 2025 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

