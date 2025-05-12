Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,421 in the last 365 days.

Week Three of the International Code Council’s Building Safety Month Focuses on Disaster Preparedness

Resources supporting resilient buildings are among the tools highlighted during this week of Building Safety Month

Washington, D.C., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. – The International Code Council’s Building Safety Month campaign continues into its third week with an emphasis on building safety preparedness. Preparing and planning for potential disasters can significantly diminish building damage and help ensure the resiliency and sustainability of communities around the world.

Week Three: Building Your Defense, emphasizes how building safety impacts everyday lives and highlights the things people can do at home to stay safe. Learn about fire and water safety tips, as well as how to limit damage to buildings during natural disasters.

“Strong communities start with good preparation,” said Code Council Board President David Spencer, CBO. “Through small actions like developing a fire escape plan and preparing an emergency kit, you're not just planning ahead, you're protecting what matters most.”

Communities across the United States are issuing proclamations declaring May 2025 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here or submit one here.

To participate in Building Safety Month:

American Gas Association is the foundation sponsor of 2025 Building Safety Month. To learn about sponsorship, click here.

###

About the International Code Council
The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.


Donna Campbell
International Code Council 
(734) 660-6518
dcampbell@iccsafe.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Week Three of the International Code Council’s Building Safety Month Focuses on Disaster Preparedness

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more