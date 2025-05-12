Week Three of the International Code Council’s Building Safety Month Focuses on Disaster Preparedness

Resources supporting resilient buildings are among the tools highlighted during this week of Building Safety Month

Washington, D.C., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. – The International Code Council’s Building Safety Month campaign continues into its third week with an emphasis on building safety preparedness. Preparing and planning for potential disasters can significantly diminish building damage and help ensure the resiliency and sustainability of communities around the world.

Week Three: Building Your Defense, emphasizes how building safety impacts everyday lives and highlights the things people can do at home to stay safe. Learn about fire and water safety tips, as well as how to limit damage to buildings during natural disasters.

“Strong communities start with good preparation,” said Code Council Board President David Spencer, CBO. “Through small actions like developing a fire escape plan and preparing an emergency kit, you're not just planning ahead, you're protecting what matters most.”

Communities across the United States are issuing proclamations declaring May 2025 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here or submit one here.

To participate in Building Safety Month:

Visit www.buildingsafetymonth.org/

Issue a proclamation declaring May 2025 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here and submit one here.

Join us on social media and help spread the word. #BuildingSafety365

Download the promotional toolkit.

Discover resources for planning Building Safety Month events.

American Gas Association is the foundation sponsor of 2025 Building Safety Month. To learn about sponsorship, click here.

###

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

Donna Campbell International Code Council (734) 660-6518 dcampbell@iccsafe.org

