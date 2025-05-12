Palestine: NUJ joins calls for justice over Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

Following the three year anniversary of the killing of the journalist by the Israel Defense Forces, the NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists in calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate her killing.

In April 2022, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate and the Centre of Justice for Palestinians lodged a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) urging an investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing and the systematic targeting of journalists in Palestine. Five months later, a second complaint was lodged regarding the circumstances of the killing and the shooting of Palestinian journalist Ali al-Samoudi.

The IFJ continues to gather evidence about the targeting of Palestinian journalists, and has recorded the killings of 159 Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

On 12 May in Paris, the IFJ and the Union internationale de la presse francophone (UPF) will award the Shireen Abu Akleh Prize in recognition of the courage and commitment of a woman journalist.

Jennifer Robinson and Tatyana Eatwell, barristers at Doughty Street Chambers in London, who have acted as lead lawyers in the cases for the IFJ, said:

“Today is a stark reminder of the ongoing impunity enjoyed by those responsible for Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing. It remains the case that there has been no transparent, independent investigation into her killing, and no accountability. Her case is emblematic of the systematic failure by the Israeli authorities to prevent and punish the targeting of journalists working in Palestine by members of its security forces. “This is a failing that has persisted for years, before the current conflict, and continues today. This failure places Israel in serious violation of its obligations under international law. The international community must act to ensure accountability and justice for her killing, and for all journalists wrongfully and unlawfully killed for doing the jobs.”

Dominique Pradalié, IFJ president, said:

“Ongoing impunity in the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh is a blatant attack on Palestinian journalists and journalists everywhere. Israel must be held accountable for its systematic targeting of journalists in Palestine. We urge the ICC to investigate these crimes, including Shireen's brutal murder, and we call on states to adopt the IFJ-led Convention for the safety of journalists. Silencing journalists means killing democracy.”

Return to listing