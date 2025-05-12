Death of leading legal journalist Aodhan O'Faolain

Tributes are paid to the respected, compassionate journalist who lived the NUJ code of conduct through his reporting.

Warm tributes have been paid to lrish legal journalist Aodhan O 'Faolain, who reported on High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court cases in Dublin for almost all national news organisations following his untimely death. Aodhan was a lifelong and committed member of the NUJ.

Aodhan (50) died on Friday 9 May at St Vincent’s University Hospital. He had been diagnosed with cancer towards the end of last year and had fought the illness with characteristic determination and good humour.

In his role as a reporter for the Ireland International agency for two decades he filed copy for all national media organisations, including RTÉ News, and for many national and regional papers.

He began his career in the Clonmel Nationalist and from the outset took a keen interest in the NUJ. A native of Co Galway he was reared in Athlone and throughout his life was a passionate supporter of Athlone Town FC.

As a court reporter he specialised in cases in the Chancery Court and covered many high-profile disputes and injunction applications as well as cases in the High Court's bankruptcy list. He was noted for his accuracy, precision and attention to detail when covering complex cases in the superior courts.

Public tributes to Aodhan were led by attorney general Rossa Fanning. Mr Fanning described Aodhan as "a scrupulously fair court journalist who documented the ebb and flow of Ireland’s economy from the journalist’s bench in the High Court’s Chancery list".

Mr Fanning said Mr O'Faolain would be remembered for his professionalism and integrity and would be sadly missed by the generation of judges and barristers whose work he chronicled.

Gerry Curran, NUJ joint president, knew Aodhan as a union member and in Curran’s professional role as media relations adviser to the Courts Service.

Curran said Aodhan's inquisitiveness and curiosity about life was reflected in his copy and his manners and decency were reflected in his actions.

He said he brought much understanding of the process of law to many people by simply telling people what happened in an accessible and no-nonsense way.

Curran said Aodhan would be greatly missed as a reporter, as a friend to so many, and as a great supporter of his trade union.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, also paid tribute to Aodan.

He said:

"Aodhan was a journalist of integrity and lived the NUJ code of conduct through his commitment to unadorned, factual court reporting. He was also noted for his distinctive dress style, his quirky sense of humour and his love of sport. His easy manner combined with professional expertise won him the rest of colleagues, lawyers and members of the judiciary. His finest quality was respect for those who came before the courts. Aodhan was never judgmental and was always compassionate."

Dooley also paid tribute to Aodhan's media colleagues in the courts.

He said:

"I know from Aodhán that he was deeply moved by the solidarity of his colleagues in the courts and in the wider NIUJ family. That support was a measure of the esteem in which he was held."

Aodhan is survived by his wife Janet, his father Mícheál mother Maura and his brothers Eoin and Ronan to whom, sympathy is extended.

