Department of Homeland Security Investigates State of California for Providing Federal Benefits to Illegal Aliens

Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not allow U.S. taxpayer dollars to be squandered on illegal aliens

LOS ANGELES - Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles Field Office issued a Title 8 subpoena to the State of California’s Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI). This program provides benefits to aliens who are ineligible for Social Security benefits because of their immigration status.

The subpoena requests all records from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services – who administers the state program – to determine if ineligible illegal aliens received Supplemental Security Income (SSI) from the Social Security Administration, between January 2021 to present.

HSI Los Angeles is subpoenaing the following records:

Applicant’s Name and Date of Birth

Copies of Applications

Immigration Status

Proof of Ineligibility for SSI from the Social Security Administration

Affidavits in Support of the Application

“Radical left politicians in California prioritize illegal aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens access to cash benefits,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “The Trump Administration is working together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally. If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over. While this subpoena focuses only on Los Angeles County – it is just the beginning.”

On April 15, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Memorandum Preventing Illegal Aliens from Obtaining Social Security Act Benefits to stop incentivizing illegal immigration and protect taxpayer dollars. The Memorandum directs the Secretary of Homeland Security – in consultation with the Secretaries of Labor and Health and Human Services, the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, and the Attorney General – to ensure ineligible illegal aliens do not receive funds from Social Security programs and prioritize civil or criminal enforcement against states or localities for potential violations of Title IV of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA).

Under the previous administration, more than 2 million ineligible illegal aliens received a Social Security Number in fiscal year 2024 alone. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Homeland Security will work with its federal partners to deliver on his promise to put Americans, and their tax dollars, first.

###