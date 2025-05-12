Submit Release
Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts hosts service delivery imbizo in North West, 14 and 15 May

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will host a Service Delivery Imbizo and launch an e-Waste initiative in the North West on 14 May 2025 (Rustenburg Local Municipality and on 15 May 2025 (Madibeng Local Municipality), respectively. This launch will serve as a starting point for developing long-term recycling habits within the communities in the Bojanala Platinum District.

As part of the E-Waste Recycling Programme launch, the Deputy Minister requests residents to bring their old and unused electronic and electrical waste, such as cell phones, computers, televisions, and other electrical appliances, to the Imbizo for recycling. Vouchers will be given and determined on-site based on weight and market rates for each type of e-waste.

Deputy Minister Swarts will also use the Imbizo to raise awareness and highlight the importance of responsible and sound management of electrical and electronic waste. She will also meet and engage with traditional leaders to discuss e-waste recycling systems that will assist the community. During meeting with traditional leaders, Deputy Minister will also handover fruit trees. 

Deputy Minister Swarts will also visit Sebatleng Enterprise – E waste project situated in Rustenburg, while in Brits, she will visit a DFFE funded Recycling Enterprises Programme - Katlego Consulting (Plastic Pelletisation).

Event Details
14 May 2025 – Rustenburg Local Municipality 
Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025
Time: 10h30 – 13h00
Venue: Paardekraal Community Hall

15 May 2025 – Madibeng Local Municipality 
Date: Thursday, 14 May 2025
Time: 10h30 – 13h00
Venue: Oukasie Community Hall

To RSVP, please contact Michael Mokoena: 082 906 5795 / mmokoena@dffe.gov.za or Banele Mabena  066 420 0144 / smabena@dffe.gov.za 

For media enquiries, please contact Peter Mbelengwa: 082 611 8197 / pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

