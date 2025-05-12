Home Affairs successfully launches rollout of Smart IDs for naturalised citizens and permanent residents from visa exempt countries

The Department of Home Affairs has this morning successfully launched its rollout of Smart IDs for naturalised citizens and permanent residents from visa exempt countries. The system is stable and we are encouraged by the scale of uptake by clients.

Across the country, South African citizens and lawful permanent residents are now applying for the more-secure Smart ID for the very first time. Due to the extremely high volumes of applications being received, the department wishes to reiterate – as contained in our press release yesterday – that the process is currently only focused on applicants who are in possession of a green barcoded ID and are from visa exempt countries.

Once volumes reduce, applicants from non-exempt countries will also be assisted. The department will communicate when this next phase opens for applications. For ease of reference, the department publishes the list below.

Naturalised citizens and permanent residents who were born in visa exempt countries are currently being assisted. Please find the link to the visa exempt countries: https://www.dha.gov.za/index.php/immigration-services/exempt-countries&…;

