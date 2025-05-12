Minister Thembi Simelane announces interventions to revive stalled Tembisa Mega Housing Project, 13 May

Human Settlements Minister, Thembi Simelane, will on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, visit Tembisa Ext 25 Mega Housing Project in Ekurhuleni, one of Gauteng’s blocked human settlements projects. The visit's main objective is to engage the Provincial Department of Human Settlements and the City of Ekurhuleni about a solution to finish the Tembisa project, expected to yield 3510 housing units.

This project was initiated in the 2018/19 financial year as part of the Metro’s spatial transformation agenda. It will benefit the most vulnerable and qualifying beneficiaries of Winnie Mandela, Thubakgale, and backyard dwellers.

Early this year, Minister Simelane revealed that the department would prioritise finishing 271 BNG blocked projects and 9 distressed social housing projects. These are mainly in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, North West and Gauteng, with about 40 blocked projects.

About two weeks ago, Simelane was in KwaZulu-Natal to assess the latest progress on the revived Thubalethu Informal Settlements Upgrading Project at Mthonjaneni Local Municipality.

Her visit to the Tembisa Mega Housing Project will be preceded by a stakeholder engagement at the Eric Molobi Innovation Hub to check various Alternative Building Technologies that can be used to fast-track the creation of sustainable human settlements and reduce the housing backlog.

Minister Simelane will be joined in Tembisa by the Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Tandi Mahambehlala Gauteng MEC of Human Settlements, Tasneem Motara, and the Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Cllr Nkosindiphile Xhakaza.

Details are as follows:

Activity 1: Visit to the Eric Molobi Innovation Hub

Date: Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Eric Molobi Innovation Hub, Block XX, Soshanguve, City of Tshwane

Activity 2: Visit to Tembisa Ext 25 Mega Housing Project

Date: Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Time: 13h00

Venue: Tembisa Ext 25 Mega Housing Project (Around Tembisa Hospital), Ekurhuleni

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

Terry-Ann Van Eck

Media Liaison Officer - Gauteng Department of Human Settlements

Cell: 071 677 3757

E-mail: Zandi.gamedze@gauteng.gov.za

