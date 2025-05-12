Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli participates in outreach programme in Nyanga, 13 May

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, through the Nyanga Constituency Office, invites members of the media to cover an outreach programme aimed at supporting learner access to national identification services.

This initiative will assist approximately 300 Grade 12 learners from six high schools across the Nyanga and Gugulethu sub-regions to register for their first Identity Documents (IDs). This service is critical for enabling access to examinations, tertiary education, and economic opportunities.

The Deputy Minister will engage learners, local leaders, and Government partners during the programme, underscoring The Presidency’s commitment to youth development and inclusive service delivery.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Programme as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Time: 10h00 – 15h00

Venue: Zolani Centre, Nyanga, Western Cape

Media enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

Head: Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: MandisaM@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates