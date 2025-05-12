Bi-Metal Band Saw Market Size to Surpass USD 1.72 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.9% | The Insight Partners

These blades, combining high-speed steel teeth with spring steel backings, are crucial in industries like metalworking, automotive, aerospace, and construction for cutting materials such as steel, aluminum, and cast iron. Key players in the market include AMADA, WIKUS, Lenox Tools, Bahco, Starrett, and Bichamp Cutting Technology Co., Ltd.

US & Canada, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Bi-Metal Band Saw market is observing significant growth owing to expansion of industrial and manufacturing sector and the superior performance and versatility of bi-metal band saw blades.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Bi-Metal Band Saws are applicable in a vast array of applications that are expected to register strength during the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The Bi-Metal Band Saw market is expected to reach US$ 1,717.17 million by 2031 from US$ 1,246.31 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. A bi-metal band saw is a type of industrial cutting tool featuring a unique construction that combines two different metals; they typically feature high-speed steel (HSS) teeth bonded to a durable, flexible carbon steel back. This innovative design demonstrates the strength and hardness of high-speed steel for the teeth, ensuring precision and longevity when cutting tough materials. At the same time, flexible carbon steel provides resilience and resistance to breakage during operations. This dual-material structure optimizes both performance and cost-efficiency, making bi-metal band saws a preferred choice for high-volume cutting applications in a variety of industries. These saws are commonly used in metalworking, manufacturing, and other heavy-duty industries to cut through materials such as metals, alloys, plastics, and wood. They are particularly valuable for cutting high-strength materials, including stainless steel and titanium, due to their ability to maintain sharpness and durability under harsh conditions.



2. Expansion of Industrial and Manufacturing Sector: Sectors such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and metalworking generate a significant demand for bi-metal band saws. These industries require high-performance, durable, and efficient cutting tools to handle tough materials, including such as steel, stainless steel, and similar alloys, all of which are commonly used in production processes. For instance, the increasing complexity of vehicle designs and the use of advanced materials such as high-strength steel result in a greater need for precise and efficient cutting tools in the automotive sector. Bi-metal band saws offer superior cutting performance that enhances production speed and reduces material waste.



3. Focus on Enhanced Reliability, Operational Efficiency, and Sustainability of Blades: The bi-metal band saw market is benefiting from rising global initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure reliability, enhancing operational efficiency, and promoting sustainability. In June 2024, WIKUS, one of the largest band saw blade manufacturer in Europelaunched the new GENERO precision bi-metal band saw blade for wood cutting. This robust sawing tool is suitable for both mobile and stationary sawmills and can be used on smaller log band saws and band resaws. In addition, it enables the efficient sawing of logs, irrespective of the presence of foreign objects such as dirt or metal. In April 2024, the M. K. Morse Company announced a simplification of its line of portable band saw blades. With this move, the company aims to make the blade selection process quicker and easier, alongside continuing to provide reliable, quality, and high-performance blades. Moreover, the revamped line of blades would enhance the company's ability to ensure the highest standard of on-time delivery and reaffirm its commitment to aid ease of doing business.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on blade type, the market is bifurcated into below M71, M42, M51 and others. The M42 segment held the largest market share in 2024.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into steel, wood, aluminum, cast iron, nonferrous material, and others. The steel segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Based on end use, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, machine manufacturing, and others. The machine manufacturing segment held the largest share in the Bi-Metal Band Saw market in 2024.

The Bi-Metal Band Saw market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.







Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Bi-Metal Band Saw market include Amada Machine Tools, Co., Ltd.; Bahco; Benxi Tools Group; Bichamp Cutting Technology Co (Hunan), Ltd.; Dalian Special Steel Products Co., Ltd.; Eberle; Lennartz; Lenox; Starrett; Wikus-s; M.K. Morse Company; and Dakin-Flathers Ltd.

Trending Topics: Optimization of Tooth Parameters, Advanced Coating Technologies, Digitalization and Industry 4.0 Integration Specialized Blade Designs, among others.





Global Headlines on Bi-Metal Band Saw

Bahco have expanded their range of power tools"

Bahco Enhances Cutting Ability, Reduces Cut Time, and Increases Blade Life with SINEWAVE Technology "

Starrett Introduced High Productivity TENNAX-PRO Bi-Metal Band Saw Blades for Structural Cutting "

WIKUS launches innovative Bi-metal products "

Conclusion

Bi-metal band saw manufacturers are experiencing a surge in demand due to the exceptional ability of these tools to cut through highly challenging materials. These blades are known for their outstanding wear resistance and high cutting speeds, making them ideal for high-volume production environments. Industries such as aerospace, defense, and manufacturing are increasingly adopting carbide band saw blades to enhance cutting efficiency and reduce production time. The ferrous metallurgy industry, which is centered around the production of iron and steel, plays a key role in propelling the growth of the bi-metal band saw market. Bi-metal band saw blades are extensively used in the cutting and processing of steel and other ferrous metals with precision. As global demand for steel continues to rise, the need for efficient and reliable cutting tools, such as bi-metal band saw blades, would continue to increase in the near future as well.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





