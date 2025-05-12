AmpliTech Group Achieves FCC Certification For Its 5G ORAN Low Power Radios For Private 5G Deployments In US

Meeting the rigorous US regulatory standards required for deployment locally

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced signal processing components for satellite, public and private 5G, and other communications networks, including full 5G/6G system design and global distribution of integrated circuit assembly packages and lids, today proudly announces a significant milestone: the FCC Certification of its cutting-edge ORAN LPRU-Gen3-3537-AE-AI 5G radios. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for AmpliTech Group as it further solidifies its strategy to position the company as an ORAN 5G leader in the global 5G market.

The FCC Certification for ORAN LPRU-Gen3-3537-AE-AI radios underscores AmpliTech's commitment to innovation and excellence in telecommunications. These state-of-the-art radios are designed to meet the rigorous standards of performance, reliability, and regulatory compliance set by the Federal Communications Commission, ensuring seamless integration into next-generation 5G networks.

"Our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of ORAN technology has culminated in this prestigious FCC Certification," said Fawad Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of AmpliTech Group. "This milestone not only validates our relentless pursuit of engineering excellence but also positions us to deliver unparalleled solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Key Benefits of the Certifications:

Regulatory Compliance: FCC certification ensures that the radios meet all necessary regulatory requirements, allowing AmpliTech Group to sell and deploy them in the United States. This provides a clear path for entering the market and mitigates any potential legal or compliance risks.

Market Access: With FCC certification, AmpliTech Group gains access to a broad range of public and private sector opportunities. This certification is often a prerequisite for operating in certain markets, especially in regulated industries like telecommunications, healthcare, and defense, where compliance with regulatory standards is critical.

Enhanced Credibility and Trust: Achieving FCC certification demonstrates to customers, investors, and partners that AmpliTech Group’s products adhere to high industry standards. It builds trust with stakeholders and positions the company as a reliable supplier of top-tier 5G technology.

Improved Product Performance: The rigorous testing required for FCC certification ensures that the radios meet performance benchmarks for quality, reliability, and efficiency. This can lead to better network performance, faster data speeds, and improved overall customer satisfaction when deployed in private 5G networks.

Global Expansion: While FCC certification is specific to the U.S. market, it acts as a valuable stepping stone for gaining certifications in other regions. Many countries and regions align their regulations with FCC standards, making it easier to expand into international markets once the U.S. certification is achieved.

Future Proofing: As private 5G networks continue to grow and evolve, having FCC-certified radios ensures that AmpliTech Group is well-positioned to adapt to future regulatory and technological changes. It signals the company’s ongoing commitment to staying ahead of industry developments.

AmpliTech Group’s 5G ORAN radios, which include both low-power and mid-power options, play a crucial role in the deployment of 5G networks globally. These radios are designed to deliver enhanced coverage, efficiency, and performance, while also supporting the Open RAN architecture that is driving the future of telecom networks.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of these certifications will lead to further production orders, work from additional customers, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

