Kodenyx AI Launches Workshop to Help B2B Businesses Evaluate AI Readiness

The workshop launch comes at a time of growing interest – and confusion – around AI for business. Kodenyx AI aims to cut through the hype, offering a practical framework for evaluating where automation makes the most impact. By mapping workflows to revenue-generating activities, the session empowers leaders to identify whether they’re truly ready to integrate AI – or still in the foundational stage of process optimization.

"Most business owners aren't short on leads – they're short on follow-through," says Aarti . "AI can close that gap, but only if it's implemented in the right place at the right time. This workshop helps you see exactly where that is."

Drawing from Aarti’s extensive experience in product development and automation, the workshop introduces participants to Kodenyx’s “Drip Matrix” diagnostic – a strategic quadrant system adapted from Dan Martell’s Buy Back Your Time framework. It helps founders pinpoint which tasks drain time without adding value, and which ones should be prioritized for delegation or automation.

Kodenyx’s client work typically focuses on areas like lead capture, follow-up, email nurturing, and internal workflow automation, functions that Aarti describes as “printing money but draining time.” The new workshop brings that same clarity to founders unsure where to begin with AI.

The AI Readiness Workshop serves as a strategic entry point for B2B leaders who are AI-curious but not yet committed to full-scale implementation. Participants walk away with a clear understanding of their current automation potential and a roadmap for identifying their biggest workflow inefficiencies. For businesses seeking deeper support, the next step is an AI Audit—an in-depth, four-to-six-week engagement conducted by Kodenyx AI’s implementation team.

The AI Audit provides a granular analysis of a business’s operational workflows, sales pipelines, and customer journeys, mapping each process against automation potential and ROI. Through a combination of workflow diagnostics, prompt engineering, and role-specific AI agent design, the audit translates high-level goals into deployable systems. It concludes with a prioritized automation roadmap, ensuring that founders invest in the right tools for their stage of growth.

"Most of our audit clients are surprised to find that their lead volume isn't the issue—it's what happens after the lead arrives that breaks down," said Anand. "The AI audit lets us go deep, so we can build a system that scales without adding more people or hours."

"AI is just a tool. If you're not clear on the bottleneck, you’ll plug in the wrong solution and see no results," Aarti stated. “Our job is to help founders take one step forward, with the confidence that it’s the right one.”

Kodenyx AI helps B2B businesses automate lead generation, follow-ups, and internal operations using AI agents customized for each client’s workflow. Founded by former product leader Aarti Anand, the company emphasizes simplicity, strategy, and systematization over hype. Kodenyx also publishes the AI First CEO newsletter, offering actionable insights for entrepreneurs who think in workflows, not tasks. Learn more at www.kodenyxai.com.

