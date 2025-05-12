Kasia Motel and Melissa Lyons make 2025 CRN Women of the Channel list

Record channel growth helps earn CRN’s prestigious honor





SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Melissa Lyons, Scality’s senior director of channels for the Americas, and Kasia Motel, a channel sales manager at Scality, to the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2025. Lyons and Motel were recognized for their instrumental role in achieving unprecedented success driving revenue through the channel over the last year — a record-breaking 60% of Scality's sales were driven by the VAR community in Q4 2024 alone.

This is Lyons’ 12th appearance on the annual Women of the Channel list and the fourth consecutive year she has been honored for her work propelling Scality’s channel program. Responsible for all facets of channel strategy and execution in the Americas, including partner recruitment, onboarding, and enablement, Lyons ensures that Scality’s business development team leverages the company’s partner network to build pipeline and maximize revenues.

“I’m always grateful to be honored by CRN, and I’m equally thankful that we as a company never waver in our commitment to a partner go-to-market strategy,” said Lyons. “Our scalable, cyber-resilient storage solutions empower partners to continually innovate on behalf of clients and maintain their trust.”

Since joining Scality in 2024, Motel has overseen significant adoption of the company’s flagship storage products in the UK market, particularly the ARTESCA line, which is now available in a variety of deployment models, including a pay-as-you-go option and the recently released ARTESCA+ Veeam unified software appliance .



“I joined Scality to grow the channel for ARTESCA because I saw a clear opportunity to help partners deliver exceptional value through cyber resilience,” said Motel. “With its tight integration with Veeam, ARTESCA provides a last line of defense against ransomware, offering enterprise-grade backup and immutability to midsize organizations. I’m honored to be recognized and proud to represent a solution that empowers our partners to differentiate and grow.”

“It’s an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success.”

2025 CRN Women of the Channel list The prestigious CRN Women of the Channel list recognizes exceptional leaders who develop innovative strategies that enhance channel success for their organizations, their partners, and the entire channel ecosystem. Kasia Motel, Melissa Lyons Spotlighted on CRN's 2025 Women of the Channel list Kasia Motel made her debut on the prestigious annual CRN Women of the Channel list for her success in growing Scality's presence with partners in the UK, while Melissa Lyons earned the honor for the 12th consecutive year for her efforts spearheading channel strategy in the Americas.

