The NFM Family of Lenders Recognized as a Top 50 Mortgage Company in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

The NFM Family of Lenders and its parent company, NFM Lending, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 50 Mortgage Companies in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

Linthicum MD, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFM Family of Lenders and its parent company, NFM Lending, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 50 Mortgage Companies in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine, securing the #14 spot on this prestigious list. This accolade highlights the company's commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to providing exceptional mortgage services to clients nationwide.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, the spring edition of Mortgage Executive Magazine has also recognized 73 of NFM's loan originators as being in the Top 1% of all originators in the country. Among these outstanding professionals, seven have been ranked in the top 200. These top-performing originators include Oleg Tkach (#17), Daniel Sa (#57), Jane Floyd (#93), Kelsey Marquardt (#113), Dana Gounaris (#160), Darran Anthony (#171), and Ron Gosewisch (#175).

Bob Tyson, President and COO of NFM Family of Lenders, expressed gratitude and appreciation for the team's hard work. "This recognition is a testament to the relentless efforts and commitment of our Sales and Operations teams in an ever-changing landscape. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. Our success is a direct reflection of their passion, professionalism and ability to quickly adapt."

The NFM Family of Lenders continues to set the standard in the mortgage industry, driven by a team of dedicated professionals committed to delivering outstanidng service to their clients. The company looks forward to building on this success and continuing to provide innovative mortgage solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and Washington, D.C. David and Sandy Silverman founded the company in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit https://nfmlending.com/, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Company Contact

NFM Lending Gene DiPaula VP, Communications

gdipaula@nfmlending.com

443-451-3126

nfmlending.com

