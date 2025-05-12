OPINION: NO HOSPITAL, NO HOPE: THE FIGHT FOR RURAL HEALTH CARE IN TEXAS

An Editorial by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

May 12, 2025

As we recognize National Hospital Week, it’s important to honor the men and women who dedicate their lives to keeping our communities healthy. From the nurses who provide compassionate care to the doctors who offer life-saving expertise, our rural hospitals are staffed by incredibly committed individuals who often perform multiple roles to keep everything running smoothly, and it’s important we also recognize the challenges Texas’s rural hospitals face. Rural Texas is worth fighting for, and the healthcare providers who keep them healthy are worth celebrating.

In rural Texas, a hospital isn’t merely a place to seek care; it is the heart of a community. Whether it’s a farmer who has had an accident in the field, a rancher battling heart disease, or a child with a high fever in the middle of the night, rural hospitals are always there, ready to serve.

From hardworking ranchers in the Hill Country to cotton farmers in West Texas, one thing remains constant: Texans take pride in their small towns, the unique culture they represent, and the rural hospitals that serve them. Dozens of hospitals serve primarily rural areas across the vast expanse of Texas. These hospitals are more than just a place for medical treatment; they are a pillar of strength, offering healthcare and contributing to rural life with jobs, support, and stability.

But while rural hospitals are a source of pride, many are facing serious challenges that threaten their ability to continue providing care. Over the last decade, many rural hospitals in Texas have closed their doors, and more struggle to stay afloat. The reasons are clear: rising costs, a shortage of healthcare workers, and cumbersome federal regulations that consume precious time and talent that could be devoted to patient care.

Unlike their urban counterparts, rural hospitals operate in a much more challenging environment. They treat fewer patients but serve a significantly larger geographic area, sometimes covering hundreds of square miles, and are expected to provide everything from emergency care to routine check-ups with limited resources and staff.

It’s critical to recognize that rural hospitals are not just medical institutions—they’re economic engines for small towns across Texas. These hospitals are significant employers in rural counties, providing good-paying jobs that support families and drive the local economy.

That’s why we can’t afford to let rural hospitals fail. For rural Texas to remain strong, we must ensure rural hospitals have the resources necessary to continue serving and thriving. This means supporting rural health infrastructure, expanding access to telemedicine, and making sure bureaucratic red tape doesn’t hinder access to the care rural Texans need and deserve.

Texas must invest in our rural healthcare system and ensure these hospitals are equipped to continue serving the people who depend on them every day. When a rural hospital closes, it’s not just a loss for healthcare; it is a loss for the entire community. Local businesses suffer, families and seniors may be forced to travel long distances for care, and the community loses a vital piece of its identity.

During National Hospital Week, the Texas Department of Agriculture is proud to stand behind our rural hospitals. Through our State Office of Rural Health and other programs, we’re working hard to keep the doors open, the lights on, and the doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals in place.

Our small towns are a tremendously important part of what makes Texas the best state in the nation. Texans know we are only as strong as the communities we build, and rural hospitals play a key role in developing those communities. This National Hospital Week, let’s come together to celebrate their contributions and reaffirm our commitment to keeping them strong.

These hospitals are lifelines for rural Texans, and as your Agriculture Commissioner, I’ll keep fighting to make sure folks in small towns get the care they need without having to drive hours to find it. Let’s work together to ensure the rural hospitals of Texas remain a vital part of our future, for our families and our Texas way of life.

An eighth-generation Texas farmer and rancher, Sid Miller is the 12th Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). A twenty-six-time world champion rodeo cowboy, he has devoted his life to promoting Texas agriculture, rural communities, and the state’s western heritage. Commissioner Miller will be available for television, Zoom, and phone interviews.