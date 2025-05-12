Royal Farms Celebrates National Hospital Week 2025

Honoring Maryland’s Health Care Heroes with Coffee and Gratitude

BALTIMORE, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, home of “The World’s Freshest Coffee”, is proud to celebrate National Hospital Week, May 11–17, 2025, by once again partnering with the Maryland Hospital Association. In recognition of this year’s theme, “Healthy Hospitals. Healthy Communities.” Royal Farms is donating 250 coupons for a free any-size coffee to each of Maryland’s hospitals, totaling 13,000 complimentary coffee coupons to health care workers across the state.

The Maryland Hospital Association represents nonprofit hospitals and health systems throughout Maryland, advocating for policies and initiatives that enhance health care quality, access, and equity.

“Royal Farms is honored to celebrate Maryland’s health care workers during National Hospital Week,” said Aliyah Atayee, Public Relations for Royal Farms. “This year’s theme, Healthy Hospitals. Healthy Communities., reflects the compassion, strength, and commitment that hospital staff bring to their communities every day. A cup of coffee is a small gesture, but we hope it brings a moment of appreciation and encouragement to these everyday heroes.”

“We applaud Royal Farms for their consistent demonstration of support as we celebrate the consequential work of hospitals and health systems and their dedicated employees,” says Melony G. Griffith, President & CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association. “Our hospitals are the heart of the communities and the backbone of our health care system. We celebrate them this National Hospital Week and thank all those who support the people who care for Maryland.”

Hospital Week provides an opportunity for communities to acknowledge the vital role of hospitals and the dedicated professionals who care for patients and families throughout Maryland. Royal Farms is proud to be part of this celebration of care, resilience, and community impact.

